‘That makes no sense’: The View’s Sunny Hostin busts Meghan McCain’s ‘ludicrous’ defense of Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain agreed with President Donald Trump’s attack on the World Health Organization — but her colleague Sunny Hostin quickly set her straight.

The president essentially blamed the WHO for the same mistakes he’s been accused of making, and the conservative McCain agreed.

“It’s hard for me to find something I agree with President Trump in right now, but I actually do agree with him on the criticism of the World Health Organization,” she said. “They seem to have been spewing Chinese propaganda for a very long time. Back in January, they said there was no evidence that human-to-human contact would spread COVID. They praised China’s transparency up until March. They criticized the travel ban that President Trump put on China, which is one of the moves I actually think ended up helping America.

“I don’t have a lot of love lost for China right now,” she added, “and I don’t think a lot of Americans do either.”

Hostin disagreed, and said the president shouldn’t be able to wriggle off the hook for his mistakes.

“I think that the responsibility for the safety of Americans is really on the shoulders of this administration, and squarely falls on President Trump,” Hostin said.

She pointed to a new report showing that U.S. intelligence officials warned of a contagion sweeping through Wuhan, China, and expressing concern for U.S. forces stationed in Asia, and that military intelligence was added to the president’s briefing in January.

“Now for that type of intelligence to end up in the president’s daily briefing requires a tremendous amount of analysis and vetting,” Hostin said. “We know that this president oftentimes doesn’t read his intelligence briefings, his daily briefings, and we also know he doesn’t trust U.S. intelligence, and he doesn’t trust his U.S. intelligence experts, but America knew. Intelligence officials knew that there was a contagion out of Wuhan as early as November, so to place the blame on the World Health Organization, I think is really ludicrous in a sense because it was up to the United States to protect the United States.”

“Isn’t that what this president talks about all the time?” she added. “U.S. first, make America great again, I’m going to be this nationalist, I’m going to be this isolationist, and now all of a sudden, it’s the World Health Organization’s fault? That makes no sense to me.”


