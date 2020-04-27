Quantcast
Connect with us

‘The food supply chain is breaking’: Industry giant warns coronavirus could cause meat shortages

Published

1 min ago

on

One of the nation’s largest meat processors issued a dire warning about the food supply chain during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arkansas-based Tyson Foods purchased a full-page ad in Sunday’s edition of the New York Times warning that the COVID-19 crisis was forcing the closure of meatpacking facilities and disrupting the supply chain, reported Yahoo News.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Millions of animals — chickens, pigs and cattle — will be depopulated because of the closure of our processing facilities,” the ad reads. “The food supply chain is breaking.”

“As pork, beef and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain,” wrote John Tyson, the company’s chairman of the board. “As a result, there will be limited supply of our products available in grocery stores until we are able to reopen our facilities that are currently closed.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Grotesque, deadly failure’: Trump USDA under fire for allowing millions of pounds of produce to rot as food insecurity surges

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

"The Agriculture Department took more than a month to make its first significant move to buy up surplus fruits and vegetables."

With food insecurity on the rise across the U.S. as the coronavirus pandemic continues to drive unprecedented job losses and economic disruption, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is facing backlash from lawmakers, farmers, and advocacy groups for its failure to act with urgency as millions of pounds of produce rot in fields across the nation.

"While other federal agencies quickly adapted their programs to the coronavirus crisis, the Agriculture Department took more than a month to make its first significant move to buy up surplus fruits and vegetables—despite repeated entreaties," Politico reported Sunday, noting that the USDA's belated response came "as food banks across the country scramble to meet a massive surge in demand."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House adviser flops when CNN’s Berman asks why Trump promoted claim that COVID-19 deaths are inflated

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro had no answer on Monday after being asked why President Donald Trump promoted a tweet that claimed medical professionals are deliberately inflating the COVID-19 death toll to harm the president's reelection campaign.

During an appearance on CNN, host John Berman grilled Navarro about Trump's promotion of a new conspiracy theory revolving around doctors who are out to get the president.

"What evidence do you have, if any, that people are inflating the mortality rate to make the president look bad?" Berman asked.

Navarro seemed surprised by the question and rapidly tried to change the subject.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Experts from around the world explain 7 things America needs to do before it can ‘restart’ the economy

Published

38 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

Memo to America’s Governors:

From: ProPublica

Subject: Restarting the Economy

After insisting that he had absolute power to decide when to reopen the American economy, President Donald Trump has turned over to all of you what he initially called “the biggest decision I’ve ever had to make.”

Trump is often guilty of hyperbole, but he’s right in this case. Figuring out how and when to let people go back to work during an outbreak of life-threatening disease is the most consequential decision any of you will ever face. You’ve already seen the stakes in New York, New Jersey and Michigan. Get this wrong and thousands of people in your state will die. As the presidential election campaign heats up, count on the president to blast you for high unemployment rates in your state (you lifted restrictions too slowly) or clusters of deaths (you went too far, too soon).

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image