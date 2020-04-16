Quantcast
‘The president is supposed to take care of things!’ Joe Biden pummels Trump for shrugging off pandemic responsibility

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump has infamously shrugged off taking any responsibility for people who die during the COVID-19 pandemic, and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden absolutely pummeled him for it on Thursday morning.

During an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” the former vice president tore Trump to pieces for his almost total lack of empathy for Americans suffering under the twin crises of the pandemic itself and the crippling economic recession that has taken hold in its wake.

“These are people who are frightened and they’re looking for leadership” Biden said. “What bothers me, what bothers me so much, is the president of the United States doesn’t take responsibility. The president of the United States acts like… nothing is his fault. Nothing is his responsibility. You know, Franklin Roosevelt made the case that, look, just tell the American people the truth… they can handle it. But you have to let them know what you are doing. You have to let them know you understand their pain.”

Biden then came back to throttle Trump again for refusing to take any responsibility for the pandemic that is costing the country tens of thousands of lives and millions of jobs.

“The president is supposed to take care of things!” Biden emphasized “He says, ‘I take no responsibility for that, it is not my fault, it is somebody else’s fault.” He is doing the exact — I know it sounds sort of strange — but he is doing the exact thing we teach our kids not to do, blame somebody else. Not me, the other guy.”

Watch the video below.


Trump’s campaign is still stiffing 14 cities out of money — and they desperately need it to fight COVID-19

Published

25 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's campaign has become notorious for stiffing cities that are forced to foot the bill for security details when the president comes to town for a campaign rally.

Now that state and local tax revenue is collapsing during the pandemic-induced economic recession, these cities are demanding that the Trump campaign finally pay its bills so they can have more money to battle the COVID-19 crisis.

Landlords are still trying to evict people during the pandemic — despite federal ban

Published

27 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

Landlords in at least four states have violated the eviction ban passed by Congress last month, a review of records shows, moving to throw more than a hundred people out of their homes.

In an effort to help renters amid the coronavirus pandemic and skyrocketing unemployment, the March 27 CARES Act banned eviction filings for all federally backed rental units nationwide, more than a quarter of the total.

Leaked memo warned Trump administration officials about dangers of halting WHO funding

Published

29 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

An internal memorandum written by U.S. officials and addressed to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warns that cutting funding to the World Health Organization, as President Donald Trump said he would do Tuesday, would erode America’s global standing, threaten U.S. lives and hobble global efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The memo, which was prepared before Trump’s Rose Garden announcement, was written by officials within the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs and includes a detailed list of how U.S. funding to the WHO helps countries in the Middle East control the pandemic.

