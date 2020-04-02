‘The Republican Party is done’: Ex-GOP lawmaker predicts the party will end after 2020 election

On Thursday, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) predicted that the Republican Party will collapse after the 2020 presidential election — whether President Donald Trump wins or loses.

If Donald Trump wins in November, another political party will be born in December. If Donald Trump loses in November, another political party will be born in December. The Republican Party is done. It’s over. It’s breaking up. No matter what. And that’s a good thing. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 2, 2020

Walsh, a conservative congressman originally elected during the 2010 tea party wave, has been one of the president’s most vocal critics from the right. After mounting an ill-fated primary challenge to attempt to deny Trump the nomination for a second term, he has abandoned the GOP.