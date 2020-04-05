Quantcast
Connect with us

The truth about the numbers of masks and tests that Trump likes to quote at press conferences

Published

1 min ago

on

“There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics,” said Mark Twain. Over 100 years later, Twin could never have predicted a president like Donald Trump.

During his press conference Sunday, and in previous press conferences, Trump has delighted in coming to the podium to cite numbers of masks, ventilators, gowns, test kits and other things he has been responsible for allocating.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the numbers sound huge, they are but a fraction of the requests.

Former FBI agent and adviser to the Department of Homeland Security, Juliette Kayyem explained the number problem: “Numbers are not impressive unless compared to need. Polowczyk just said they are delivering 2.5 million masks to nation. NYC needs 50 million. Supply chain is just numbers to outside observer. Don’t be impressed just cause seems like a lot.”

White House correspondent for Newsweek Andrew Feinberg made a similar comment, saying that 1.6 million test kits aren’t the most effective in a country with 327.2 million people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, there are still Trump supporters speculating that the hospitals are all lying about what they need.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The truth about the numbers of masks and tests that Trump likes to quote at press conferences

Published

1 min ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

"There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics," said Mark Twain. Over 100 years later, Twin could never have predicted a president like Donald Trump.

During his press conference Sunday, and in previous press conferences, Trump has delighted in coming to the podium to cite numbers of masks, ventilators, gowns, test kits and other things he has been responsible for allocating.

While the numbers sound huge, they are but a fraction of the requests.

Former FBI agent and adviser to the Department of Homeland Security, Juliette Kayyem explained the number problem: "Numbers are not impressive unless compared to need. Polowczyk just said they are delivering 2.5 million masks to nation. NYC needs 50 million. Supply chain is just numbers to outside observer. Don’t be impressed just cause seems like a lot."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump just wants to be ‘the president on television’ and he ‘is not temperamentally equipped’: CNN reporters

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

CNN White House reporter John Harwood and Dana Bash noted that President Donald Trump loves to be the president on television, but not exactly in real life.

"Wolf, what we saw tonight was the limitations of President Trump as a leader in a situation like this," said Harwood. "He is not temperamentally equipped to tell people, 'this is going to be hard. You need to stick with it.' Push delayed gratification as he says, and he's told us explicitly, he's a cheerleader. He wants to give good news, not bad news. He's someone who wants affirmation in the moment. So, what he says is-- 'light at the end of the tunnel. We have to open this country back up.' He knows people want to hear that."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump swears he would wear a mask ‘if I thought it was important’ — after first lady touts masks as important

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

During the daily press conference from President Donald Trump, he was asked about the first lady's tweets about the importance of wearing a mask.

https://twitter.com/FLOTUS/status/1246879128227328007

https://twitter.com/FLOTUS/status/1246192228491558916

But when speaking at his Sunday press briefing, Trump said he would only wear one "if I thought it was important." He then asked the reporter if he thought that Trump should put one on to answer the reporter's question.

https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1246955707133497344

It wasn't quite as bad as his comment Friday when the Center for Disease Control had just released a statement that people should be wearing masks more regularly to help protect themselves from touching their face and any possible infection if they are asymptomatic.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image