The View’s Meghan McCain gets schooled after blaming ‘incendiary’ reporters for Trump’s coronavirus briefing meltdown

President Donald Trump had a press conference Monday where he proclaimed himself as a kind of “king” that can control the state governments and force them to reopen. When Meghan McCain responded to it on “The View” she blamed the media for asking questions in a way that made Trump go off.

“This acrimonious relationship between the press and the president has obviously reached a fever pitch yesterday and I for one am sick of the Kabuki Theatre where a journalist asked an incendiary question and the president reacts in an incendiary way,” McCain said. “I was particularly insulted in the questioning of Dr. Fauci.”

She said that the question that was asked of Fauci about whether he was being forced to say something was insulting because he’s been honest and up-front with the American people since the very beginning and we should give him the benefit of the doubt.

As for Trump, McCain told the press they needed to be better at understanding what people want to hear.

“I can never apologize or be okay with the president’s behavior but I also think the press needs to understand that people are scared and we really should try and make this as civil as possible on both ends and I actually didn’t like what a lot of the press was doing,” she said.

As a point of clarification, NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander asked the president a simple question at the beginning of the crisis: “What do you say to Americans who are scared?” The softball question should have been a great opportunity to reassure Americans, but Trump attacked the reporter instead. “I’d say that you’re a terrible reporter.”

McCain also noted that last week she expressed concern about Trump using the crisis as an opportunity to usurp people’s civil liberties and use “draconian measures” to get what he wants.

“I think in this moment we’re looking at the possibility of President Trump as you said earlier, Sunny, that he does have this tendency to think of himself as a king rather than a president and I think it’s something that should be alarming and it’s why we should always be keeping our government in check because if you like having a president like President Obama that has ultimate authority just because you like him, ultimately another president will come along that has that same kind of authority that you don’t like which is why it’s so dangerous.”

She claimed that the press seems to be a week behind all the conversations she’s having in conservative circles.

Co-host Sunny Hostin disagreed, saying that the press is the one last barrier left to check Trump. Joy Behar agreed, noting that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) removed all checks and balances that are typically used with a president.

