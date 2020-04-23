Quantcast
The View’s Meghan McCain reveals ‘existential awakening’ during coronavirus about ‘horrible’ politicians

Published

2 hours ago

on

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain said the coronavirus pandemic had opened her eyes to just how badly served many Americans were by “horrible” elected officials.

The show’s panelists were all horrified by Las Vegas Carolyn Goodman calling for casinos to put workers and visitors at risk by reopening during the coronavirus pandemic, and McCain said she’s been shocked by officials’ irresponsibility.

“She reminded me of one of those teachers in middle school that you used to have that was, like, such a jackass and trying to talk to Anderson Cooper in, like, this really reductive have way. Anderson Cooper, no matter what you think of him, he’s one of the most famous journalists in the world. He was asking questions, if you are going to put your constituents in possible danger, and possibly put their lives at risk, how are you going to make this okay? She said, that’s not my job.”

“You’re the mayor of Las Vegas,” McCain added. “That’s exactly entirely your job to figure it out, and I just thought it’s the worst of the worst of the worst of the kind of politicians in this country, and I have said many times on this show, I have been having, like, this existential awakening that there are really, really horrible people in office, and this woman for me is, like, patient zero, not to use a medical term, but she’s just the worst example of someone, and she’ll probably end up losing something over this because again, it was just so egregious.”

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg backed her up for a moment just to clarify what she meant in the midst of a pandemic.

“Let’s just hope it’s not her life,” Goldberg said, as McCain quickly agreed. “We don’t want her to, we don’t want anyone to go what people are going through.”

McCain concurred, saying she meant that Goodman should lose only her elected position over her coronavirus response.

“Of course, not,” McCain said, “her job.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Leaked data from Gilead’s clinical trial indicates antiviral drug remdesivir failed to help coronavirus patients

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

A long-awaited clinical trial has shown that the antiviral medicine remdesivir from Gilead Sciences failed to help coronavirus patients with their condition or prevent them from dying. A summary of the study was apparently mistakenly posted to the WHO's website but later removed, Stat News reports.

“A draft document was provided by the authors to WHO and inadvertently posted on the website and taken down as soon as the mistake was noticed. The manuscript is undergoing peer review and we are waiting for a final version before WHO comments,” said WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic.

According to Gilead spokesperson Amy Flood, the company believes “the post included inappropriate characterization of the study" since it cannot “enable statistically meaningful conclusions” since it was stopped too early. She added that “trends in the data suggest a potential benefit for remdesivir, particularly among patients treated early in disease.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump facing 2020 nightmare as coronavirus wrecks the economy worst in the states he needs most for re-election

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

States that helped elect President Donald Trump win the 2016 election are hemorrhaging jobs at some of the highest rates in the country -- putting his re-election in grave doubt.

More than one in four Michigan workers have applied for unemployment benefits since stay-at-home orders went into effect to fight the coronavirus, and nearly the same rate have lost their jobs in Pennsylvania, reported Politico.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell’s shocking betrayal of America goes even deeper than you think

Published

26 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

I admit it. I write on theme of betrayal so often I risk diluting the impact of the word with sheer repetition. I can’t help it, though. I see the national Republicans saying they govern in the interest of all Americans, then behaving as if only some citizens count as legitimate Americans. Trust is key to a democracy. We must trust our leaders to act for the sake of the common good, especially in times of crisis. When a partner suddenly demands freedom from responsibility, what word describes that other than betrayal?

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

Continue Reading
 
 
