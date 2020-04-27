Quantcast
Connect with us

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg blasts Dr Birx for letting Trump make bogus and deadly claims about coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg ripped Dr. Deborah Birx for failing to push back hard against President Donald Trump’s suggestion to ingest household disinfectants as a possible coronavirus treatment.

The president has since claimed his suggestion was sarcastic, and he also insisted he wasn’t even talking to Birx — which is contradicted by video of the exchange — but Goldberg said the public health expert should have strongly rejected Trump’s proposal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have to say the reason that the story is still in the news is, if you have little kids, you have to constantly explain to them, no you cannot drink bleach — you cannot do this,” Goldberg said. “You know, the last person that really even suggested anyone use bleach was a man called Dr. [Josef] Mengele, and he did bad things to people [at the Auschwitz concentration camp], so we don’t discuss bleach.”

Goldberg also faulted the reporters present during that daily briefing.

“I have all of the compassion for everybody because it’s not an easy job, but one of those journalists sitting there should have stood up and said, ‘No, sir, that is a dangerous thing to say because you can actually kill people,'” Goldberg said. “She should have said, ‘No, sir,’ and yes, she should have jumped up. That’s part of the reason they’re there, they’re there to protect us, and to make sure we are getting the facts, and it wasn’t a joke because that’s not how you do a joke. You say at the moment, you know, well, why not this? I’m just kidding, that’s how you do that. You don’t say, ‘Oh, I was just kidding,’ the next day.”

“He made a mistake,” she added. “Nobody called him on it, and she didn’t really call him on it. She didn’t really call him on it. She should have said, ‘No, sir, no one can ingest bleach, ever, because it kills.’ That’s what they needed to do, and they didn’t. That’s all I needed to say.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump deletes embarrassing rampage of Tweets confusing ‘noble’ with ‘Nobel Prize’ and demanding ‘Noble Committee’ act

Published

1 min ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump kicked off Sunday with a tweet wishing "our great First Lady" a "Happy Birthday" just past noon but the day quickly devolved into a barrage of attacks and criticism against the free press.

One tweet got a good deal of attention: Trump apparently confusing the word "noble," with the Nobel Prize, which he then wrongly conflated with the Pulitzer Prize for journalism.

Does anybody get the meaning of what a so-called Noble (not Nobel) Prize is, especially as it pertains to Reporters and Journalists? Noble is defined as, “having or showing fine personal qualities or high moral principles and ideals.” Does sarcasm ever work?

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump administration hijacked 5 million masks from veterans hospitals: chief physician

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

The chief physician overseeing the Veterans Health Administration acknowledged that the Trump administration redirected a shipment of masks to the national stockpile after officials denied claims that health care workers were forced to work with inadequate protective equipment.

This article was originally published at Salon

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump obsessed with ‘settling scores’ even as coronavirus kills thousands of Americans every day: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

As of this Saturday, 52,459 Americans have died from the coronavirus. As POLITICO points out, in just 81 days since the first death was recorded, the death toll has now surpassed the number of Americans we lost in Vietnam. Nevertheless, Trump is waging a war of attrition with his enemies, particularly the press.

"On Saturday and Sunday alone, TRUMP sent tweets about the Wall Street Journal editorial boardhe said the media had it wrong -- “corrupt & sick!” -- when it said he was speaking to DEBORAH BIRX during a news conference; he explained his reasoning for not having news conferences anymore; he suggested Democrats and the media were in cahoots for quoting him saying the virus was a hoax; he called the Washington Post 'slime balls'; he said reports that HHS Secretary ALEX AZAR was on the brink of losing his job were fake -- twicehe tweeted three times about the NYT story he later pushed back on in the N.Y. Post; and he tweeted three times about Fox News. And, Noble/Nobel-gate," writes POLITICO's Anne Palmer and Jake Sherman.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image