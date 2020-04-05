‘The worst president. Ever.’: Conservative gives up on Trump for bungling the COVID-19 crisis and letting people die

In a column for the Washington Post, conservative Max Boot — who has notably not been a supporter of Donald Trump — finally threw in the towel on the commander in chief and said history will remember him as the “worst president,” adding for emphasis, “Ever.”

Reflecting on the president’s botching up the coronavirus pandemic that could lead to the death of over a quarter of a million Americans — only if things go well — Boot suggested Trump now officially tops the list of terrible presidents.

Until now, I have generally been reluctant to label Donald Trump the worst president in U.S. history. As a historian, I know how important it is to allow the passage of time to gain a sense of perspective. Some presidents who seemed awful to contemporaries (Harry S. Truman) or simply lackluster (Dwight D. Eisenhower, George H.W. Bush) look much better in retrospect. Others, such as Thomas Jefferson and Woodrow Wilson, don’t look as good as they once did,” he wrote. “So I have written, as I did on March 12, that Trump is the worst president in modern times — not of all time. That left open the possibility that James Buchanan, Andrew Johnson, Franklin Pierce, Warren Harding or some other nonentity would be judged more harshly. But in the past month, we have seen enough to take away the qualifier “in modern times.” With his catastrophic mishandling of the coronavirus, Trump has established himself as the worst president in U.S. history.”

According to the columnist, Trump’s boast that if COVID-19 related deaths are kept at 200,000 then he has done “a very good job,” is a sign he has no idea how he has failed as a president.

“No, it will be a sign that he’s a miserable failure, because the coronavirus is the most foreseeable catastrophe in U.S. history. The warnings about the Pearl Harbor and 9/11 attacks were obvious only in retrospect. This time, it didn’t require any top-secret intelligence to see what was coming. The alarm was sounded in January by experts in the media and by leading Democrats including presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden,” he explained. “This fiasco is so monumental that it makes our recent failed presidents — George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter — Mount Rushmore material by comparison. Trump’s Friday night announcement that he’s firing the intelligence community inspector general who exposed his attempted extortion of Ukraine shows that he combines the ineptitude of a George W. Bush or a Carter with the corruption of Richard Nixon.”

“Trump is characteristically working hardest at blaming others — China, the media, governors, President Barack Obama, the Democratic impeachment managers, everyone but his golf caddie — for his blunders. His mantra is: “I don’t take responsibility at all.” It remains to be seen whether voters will buy his excuses,” continued before pronouncing, “But whatever happens in November, Trump cannot escape the pitiless judgment of history.”

