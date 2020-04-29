Quantcast
Connect with us

‘They’re not conservatives, they’re idiots’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe shreds ‘Trumpists’ pushing for premature end to lockdowns

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped President Donald Trump’s political allies for pushing to end social distancing guidelines that are backed by broad majorities of Americans.

The “Morning Joe” host cited poll after poll showing strong majorities believe stay-at-home orders should remain in place for now, but many Trump-loving conservatives insisted the lockdowns were a mistake and should be ended immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’d love to put that poll back up that shows 85 percent of Americans think it’s a bad idea, and mark me as one of those Americans,” Scarborough said, “even though I’m saying reopen the parks, let people walk on beaches, reopen public spaces, let people socially distance safely, let’s start figuring out a way to move towards reopening the economy.”

“But reopening schools, 85 percent of Americans think this is a bad idea,” he continued, “and yet you have Donald Trump going out suggesting that schools reopen this year. You have the attorney general of the United States of America at the same time Donald Trump puts out guidelines that he’s now — he’s already forgotten the guidelines he’s put out.”

“So these conservatives — not conservatives, they’re idiots, these Trumpists who think they’re finding a way forward politically by attacking stay-at-home orders, they’re the 10 percent,” he added. “They’re the 15 percent, they’re in the minority. If they think this is how they’re going to build the future of the Republican Party after Trump loses this fall, they are badly mistaken, and they can look at any polls, including Fox News polls.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Pence’s refusal to wear a mask at the Mayo Clinic fits a larger pattern — and was aimed at an audience of one

Published

1 min ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Shortly before British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was diagnosed with COVID-19, he insisted that people would be “pleased to know” that a global pandemic would not stop him from greeting hospital patients with a handshake. Clearly chastened by the disease that landed him in the intensive care unit, Johnson admitted upon discharge from the hospital that, contrary to former Conservative PM Margaret Thatcher’s pithy pitch for her individualist worldview, “there really is such a thing as society.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

South Carolina mayors warn residents ‘don’t go to Georgia’: ‘They don’t have a handle on the virus’

Published

27 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

South Carolina mayors don't want their neighbors to the south traveling to their cities and potentially spreading the coronavirus.

Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is loosening his state's social distancing guidelines as the pandemic rages, but officials in South Carolina aren't ready to reopen just yet, reported The Daily Beast.

“I'm telling my folks, don't go to Georgia,” said Horney Mitchell, mayor of Gifford, South Carolina. “What I tell them is (to) stay home and stay safe. Do not cross the Georgia line.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Doctors who spread ‘reckless’ COVID-19 misinformation are Fox News’ newest stars — and darlings of the right wing

Published

37 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

A pair of doctors who have been condemned by physicians across the United States for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 have become media stars thanks to exposure to Fox News.

The Daily Beast's Will Sommer reports that Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi, the owners of a chain of urgent care clinics, have become celebrities among conservatives for their false claims that COVID-19 isn't more deadly than the seasonal flu.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image