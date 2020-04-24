Quantcast
Connect with us

‘This is going to be bad’: Trump aides texted each wondering where he got idea for ‘injecting disinfectant’

Published

1 min ago

on

When President Trump seemingly suggested that injecting a “disinfectant” into one’s body could be utilized as a treatment for coronavirus, shock and confusion rippled across the social media sphere. But according to a new report from NBC News, people inside the West Wing of the White House were also reeling from his remarks.

When Trump’s comments first hit the airwaves, White House officials began texting one another, asking where he got that idea. One Trump adviser told NBC News that they know “this was going to be bad.”

ADVERTISEMENT

No one of them seemed to know where he got the idea, “as Trump did not consult with any task force members or administration officials before making his impromptu statement, which has now been universally rejected by health experts, the officials said,” according to NBC News’ Carol E. Lee, Kristen Welker and Monica Alba.

The Daily Beast reported that “four senior administration officials and two sources close to the president” said they had never heard Trump mention disinfectant injections before his recent remarks.

“All were dumbfounded by what he had said during the televised briefing,” the Daily Beast reports. “Several official Trump surrogates reached by The Daily Beast on Friday morning had zero appetite to defend the president’s remarks, and were simply waiting for this bit of inconvenient news to slip out of the cable-news cycle.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins nails Trump for repeatedly changing his story on disinfectant advice

Published

31 mins ago

on

April 24, 2020

By

On CNN Friday, White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins demolished President Donald Trump's false claim that he had only been "sarcastic" when suggesting people inject themselves with household cleaners to treat coronavirus.

"Of all of the unreliable and even whackadoodle stuff that the president has said in these briefings, this may take the cake, and now the president is claiming that he wasn't being serious," said anchor Brianna Keilar. "What are you hearing?"

"So after there was criticism from the doctors, and as you noted, Lysol had to put out a statement saying not to pursue this route, the White House put out a statement saying that reporters were taking the president out of context, and he said that people should consult with doctors before pursuing treatment," said Collins. "What that statement did not say was that the president was being sarcastic, which is now what he was arguing as he did in the Oval Office not long ago."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He was not joking’: Fox’s Neil Cavuto baffled at Trump’s ‘unsettling’ comments about injecting ‘disinfectants’

Published

38 mins ago

on

April 24, 2020

By

On his Fox Business show this Friday, host Neil Cavuto addressed President Trump's recent comments where he seemingly suggested injecting disinfectants as a treatment for coronavirus, and Trump's subsequent claim that his comments were sarcastic.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Because ‘people will die’ if they listen to Trump, #DontDrinkBleach hashtag goes viral

Published

40 mins ago

on

April 24, 2020

By

"Anyone who does this will not die from #COVID19 because they will have already poisoned themselves to death."

The hashtag #DontDrinkBleach trended on Twitter Friday in reaction to comments by President Donald Trump Thursday evening endorsingthe idea that Americans could somehow imbibe or be injected with disinfectants to eradicate the coronavirus.

"It is April 24, 2020 and #DontDrinkBleach is trending on Twitter," tweeted poet Remi Kanazi. "The world has not ended, but may soon."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image