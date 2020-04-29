Three facts on the Paycheck Protection Program you need to know
Today at the White House, President Trump will hold an event touting the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). While the program was supposed to provide relief to small businesses, the Trump administration has provided billions to the well-connected or big corporations. Here are three key facts to know:Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreFACT: PPP Funds Went to Big Corporations with Access to Capital and Paid their Executives At Least $1 Million200 Publicly Traded Companies Received $800 Million. “Last week, the Treasury Department emphasized existing guidance that companies need to c…
A selection of Latin American and Caribbean ‘coronavirus songs’
Screenshot of the song “Cancion del Coronavirus” on YouTube, by “Los Tres Tristes Tigres” Mexican band.In Latin America, artists did not stop creating music despite the pandemic and the subsequent mandatory confinement measures in place in nearly every country in the region. Music referring to COVID-19, in particular, gained a lot of traction on the internet since March.Here are nine songs that Latin American artists have produced — from their homes, for the most part — in the past couple of months. Many of them have a humoristic tone. For example, Mexicanartists usually enjoy using dark, or “... (more…)
CDC recommends social distancing for dogs, cats, other animals
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that cats, dogs and other animals keep the same social distancing as recommended for humans.The recommendation was made after a small number of animals — including dogs and cats — were reported to test positive for COVID-19 after they had had close contact with a person who had the disease.While the first coronavirus infections were thought to be linked to a live animal market, the virus is now “primarily spreading from person to person,” the CDC said in a statement on its website. “At this time, there is no evidence that anima... (more…)
Coronavirus pandemic creates suicide risk: ‘This could last years’
After years of a steady climb in suicide deaths, prevention advocates worry there could be a mental health fallout from the coronavirus pandemic for years to come.Consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic are also risk factors for suicide, experts say, including prolonged isolation, a down economy with massive job losses, and an uptick in domestic violence.That could lead to more suicides in the coming months, or even years, said Jonathan Singer, associate professor of social work at Loyola University Chicago and president of the Washington, D.C.-based American Association of Suicidology.“We’ve ne... (more…)