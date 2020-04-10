To ‘keep the lights on’: Doctors and hospitals ask for advance Medicare payments
Darrin Menard, a family physician in Lafayette, Louisiana, has spent the past month easing patients’ anxieties about the coronavirus that has killed 10 people in his parish so far.But Menard has his own fears: How will his medical practice survive the pandemic?His office typically sees 70 patients a day, but now it handles half that amount and many of those appointments are done over the phone or computer. He said revenue in the practice has dropped by 40% — which makes it challenging to pay a mortgage, staff salaries, malpractice insurance, utilities, electronic health records costs and other…
COVID-19
Millennial zeitgeist: Attitudes about COVID-19 shift as cases among young adults rise
When Laura Mae, 27, first heard about the coronavirus, it didn’t seem like a big deal.“I’m in college, and school was still going on. It didn’t really sink in,” she said. “And once it did start spreading, I thought, if I did get it, I’m young and healthy, I’ll be fine. I don’t need to worry.”It was Saturday, March 14, and concerns about the coronavirus were amping up around the nation, said Laura Mae, who lives in Milwaukee. (Kaiser Health News is using Laura Mae’s first and middle names to grant her request for partial anonymity due to concern about online harassment.)She realized it might be... (more…)
COVID-19
A Colorado ski community planned to test everyone for COVID-19 — here’s what happened
In late March, residents of the Colorado town of Telluride and surrounding San Miguel County stood in line, along marked spots spaced 6 feet apart, to have their blood drawn by medical technicians wearing Tyvek suits, face shields and gloves for a new COVID-19 test.While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s tests for the virus that causes the respiratory illness have been in short supply since the outbreak began, this was a new type of test. It wasn’t to see who was sick right now. It was an antibody test that would assess who had been exposed and how widespread the virus was in th... (more…)
Breaking Banner
‘It’s like walking into Chernobyl’: NYC emergency room doctor fears being fired for speaking out
At one New York City hospital, a doctor’s used mask tore as she performed CPR on her infected patient.
In Seattle, a nurse compares walking into her intensive care unit to bathing in COVID-19.
And in St. Louis, a nurse slips her used N95 mask into a paper bag at the end of her shift and prays it’s disinfected properly.
These are scenes playing out in hospitals across the country, based on interviews with over a dozen residents, doctors and nurses who go into work every day feeling unprotected from the disease they’re supposed to treat.