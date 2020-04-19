Trump accused of ’embarrassing the United States’ with his coronavirus antics by ex-diplomats: MSNBC guest

Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, Business Insider political editor John Haltiwanger said former U.S. diplomats are furious with Donald Trump over his coronavirus failures, saying he has become a source of embarrassment when viewed from overseas.
Speaking with host Kendis Gibson, the journalist was asked about the president’s latest press conference — where Trump went on rants about his perceived enemies — and how it was received, in particular his claim that the U.S. is handling the health crisis better than any other countries have.
“The U.S. is the number one in both [COVID-19] cases and deaths, so what do you make of this picture he’s trying to paint that our nation’s response compared to the rest of the world is actually better?” host Gibson asked.
“I spoke with a number of former U.S. diplomats and officials over the past two weeks about the U.S. response and how it’s been viewed on the global stage,” the journalist replied. “They essentially said that Trump has embarrassed the United States on the world stage and opened a void that’s been filled with China in terms of global leadership.”
“One told me the U.S. has not behaved as a global leader during this pandemic and the U.S. is not even helping itself,” he continued. “What she was referring to was the lack of a robust testing system and the fact that governors had to turn to each other for help and in some cases even China in order to receive much needed medical equipment because Trump has denied them that help.”
You can watch below:
For 16 years, Cliff Hodges ran a small outdoor wilderness club in Santa Cruz, California, a beach town south of San Francisco. From surf lessons to wilderness survival training, Adventure Out proved to be a popular business venture that supported him and his family. But on March 16, when Santa Cruz County issued its stay-at-home order, Hodges ceased operations, laid off staff, and went without an income at all. Once Congress passed the CARES Act, which included a $349 billion emergency small business lending program known as the Paycheck Protection Program, he applied right away.
According to a report from Politico, conservative allies of Donald Trump are advising him to move quickly on pushing the re-opening of the country as soon as possible to satisfy his base and, thereby, salvage his re-election prospects.
According to one influential conservative, President Trump has one month to either win or lose the November presidential election.
"Trump aides and allies say they are growing confident that an earlier restart amid the coronavirus pandemic could help the president in his reelection campaign, according to six people close to the White House or Trump campaign,"They point to emerging signs around the country. Trump-supported activists are protesting strict stay-at-home orders. Conservative groups’ internal polling in red-leaning and swing states show a significant uptick in Americans who favor reopening the country. A growing chorus of Republican lawmakers across the nation are on board."
The Louisiana pastor who has been bussing in parishioners for Sunday services despite concerns over spearheading the COVID-19 virus, was put on the spot on Sunday morning by CNN's Victor Blackwell for asking those same church members to hand over their $1200 stimulus checks despite the fact that many of them are poor.
Speaking with the CNN host, Pastor Tony Spell of the Life Tabernacle Church first defended bussing people in despite putting them at risk of contracting the coronavirus, saying many were too poor to have internet access where they could watch his services online.