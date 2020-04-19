Trump accused of ’embarrassing the United States’ with his coronavirus antics by ex-diplomats: MSNBC guest

Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, Business Insider political editor John Haltiwanger said former U.S. diplomats are furious with Donald Trump over his coronavirus failures, saying he has become a source of embarrassment when viewed from overseas.

Speaking with host Kendis Gibson, the journalist was asked about the president’s latest press conference — where Trump went on rants about his perceived enemies — and how it was received, in particular his claim that the U.S. is handling the health crisis better than any other countries have.

“The U.S. is the number one in both [COVID-19] cases and deaths, so what do you make of this picture he’s trying to paint that our nation’s response compared to the rest of the world is actually better?” host Gibson asked.

“I spoke with a number of former U.S. diplomats and officials over the past two weeks about the U.S. response and how it’s been viewed on the global stage,” the journalist replied. “They essentially said that Trump has embarrassed the United States on the world stage and opened a void that’s been filled with China in terms of global leadership.”

“One told me the U.S. has not behaved as a global leader during this pandemic and the U.S. is not even helping itself,” he continued. “What she was referring to was the lack of a robust testing system and the fact that governors had to turn to each other for help and in some cases even China in order to receive much needed medical equipment because Trump has denied them that help.”

You can watch below:

