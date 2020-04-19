Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump administration was alerted about COVID-19 concerns in ‘real time’ by Americans working at WHO: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a report from the Washington Post, Donald Trump administration officials were receiving warnings about the coming coronavirus pandemic early on from Americans working at the World Health Organization.

While the president has tried to the blame on COVID-19 health crisis that has shut down the U.S. and cause d the economy top crash on the WHO, the report claims there was other information being delivered in “real-time” to U.S. authorities who were late in preparing the country for the coming pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than a dozen U.S. researchers, physicians and public health experts, many of them from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, were working full time at the Geneva headquarters of the World Health Organization as the novel coronavirus emerged late last year and transmitted real-time information about its discovery and spread in China to the Trump administration, according to U.S. and international officials,” the report states. “A number of CDC staffers are regularly detailed to work at WHO in Geneva as part of a rotation that has operated for years. Senior Trump-appointed health officials also consulted regularly at the highest levels with the WHO as the crisis unfolded, the officials said.”

As the Post notes, the new report contradicts complaints from the Trump administration that were misinformed and were caught unaware of the growing crisis.

“The presence of so many U.S. officials undercuts President Trump’s charge that the WHO’s failure to communicate the extent of the threat, born of a desire to protect China, is largely responsible for the rapid spread of the virus in the United States,” the Post reports.

You can read more here.

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Guy is bananas’: Trump leveled by MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace for melting down over Pelosi’s Fox News appearance

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

In a brief, but effective tweet, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace marveled at Donald Trump's angry rant aimed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after she was given free rein to criticize him on Fox News on Sunday morning.

According to the Democrat who sat down with the conservative network's Chris Wallace, "Leaders take responsibility. So I said he’s [Trump] a weak leader. He doesn’t take responsibility. He places blame on others.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Cynical’ Trump is pushing Americans to ‘play Russian roulette’ with their lives as pandemic still rages: columnist

Published

44 mins ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

In a brutally frank Sunday column for the New York Times, Thomas Friedman accused Donald Trump of playing with the health and safety of Americans by pushing the country to return to normalcy during the coronavirus pandemic in the hope that he can salvage his re-election.

As Friedman explained, the president is encouraging a deadly game of "Russian roulette" to be played by U.S. citizens.

Noting the president's "Liberate" tweets encouraging the public to take back the streets that have been shut down in an effort to stem the COVID-19 virus that has killed close to 40,000 Americans, Friedman made his case.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Europe, New York see progress in coronavirus battle

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

European nations hard hit by the coronavirus and the US epicenter New York reported headway Sunday in their battle against the deadly pandemic.

Governments across the world are now debating how and when to ease lockdowns that have kept more than half of humanity -- 4.5 billion people -- confined to their homes and crippled the global economy.

Europe saw encouraging signs Sunday, with Italy, Spain, France and Britain seeing drops in daily death tolls and slowing infection rates.

The continent accounts for almost two-thirds of the 160,000 fatalities reported across the globe out of more than 2.3 million declared infections, according to an AFP tally.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image