Trump admits he hasn’t read Capt. Brett Crozier’s letter — but is angry about it anyway

Published

1 min ago

on

At President Donald Trump’s Monday press briefing for the coronavirus task force, he claimed that he was angry about Navy Capt. Brett Crozier’s leaked letter warning of COVID-19 spreading throughout the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt — but admitted he hadn’t even read what was in it.

“I think it was five pages long, single-spaced,” Trump said. “That’s a lot of words!” He also said that it was bad how many copies of the letter he had made — “I think 28.”

As he had earlier in the press conference, Trump was more evasive about whether he agreed with acting Navy Secretary’s Thomas Modly’s decision to relieve Crozier of command of the vessel, saying that he would have to discuss it with Modly.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
