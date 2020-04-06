Trump admits he hasn’t read Capt. Brett Crozier’s letter — but is angry about it anyway
At President Donald Trump’s Monday press briefing for the coronavirus task force, he claimed that he was angry about Navy Capt. Brett Crozier’s leaked letter warning of COVID-19 spreading throughout the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt — but admitted he hadn’t even read what was in it.
“I think it was five pages long, single-spaced,” Trump said. “That’s a lot of words!” He also said that it was bad how many copies of the letter he had made — “I think 28.”
As he had earlier in the press conference, Trump was more evasive about whether he agreed with acting Navy Secretary’s Thomas Modly’s decision to relieve Crozier of command of the vessel, saying that he would have to discuss it with Modly.
Watch below:
“I think it was five pages long single spaced. That’s a lot of writing!” — Trump admits he hasn’t read Captain Crozier’s letter and indicates he thinks five pages of text is a lot pic.twitter.com/155XdMeRIe
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2020