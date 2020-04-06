Trump says relieved Navy captain shouldn’t have sent the COVID-19 warning letter: ‘It shows weakness’

On Monday, at the latest coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump weighed in on Navy Captain Brett Crozier, who was relieved of his command of the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt after a letter warning about the spread of COVID-19 on the ship.

Trump appeared to agree that Crozier, who himself has since tested positive for the virus, should not have sent the letter.

“It was a mistake,” said Trump. “It shows weakness and there’s nothing weak about us now … We’re not going to be showing weakness to anybody.”

On the other hand, Trump dodged the question of whether or not he would reinstate his command, saying that he would have to discuss the matter, but adding that he doesn’t want to punish the captain over having “a bad day.”

