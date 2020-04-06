Quantcast
Trump adviser Kudlow claims ‘nobody could have predicted the exponential rise’ of coronavirus cases

During an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street this Monday, President Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow was asked if he ever takes a “step back” to think about the growing coronavirus numbers, in light of his past advice to spend less on healthcare and infrastructure.

Kudlow acknowledged that with the onset of the coronavirus, he’s now seeing things that “I never thought I’d see,” before reaffirming Trump’s “commitment” to getting through “this incredible emergency.”

“I don’t believe anybody could have predicted the exponential rise of this,” Kudlow said.

There’s a wide swath of reporting suggesting that Kudlow is wrong. According to a New York Times report from late last month, the Trump administration received warnings about an impending pandemic as early as September.

“This president has used the private sector — the free enterprise private sector, in this crisis more than any other president has ever in prior crises,” he added.

Watch:


