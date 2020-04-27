Trump allies fear voters will never forgive president for coronavirus deaths

The coronavirus pandemic poses a grave threat to public health — and President Donald Trump’s re-election chances.

Trump’s campaign team is worried that he could lose Florida and Wisconsin, which he won in 2016 and will need again in November, and some advisers have basically written off Michigan as a loss this year, reported the Associated Press.

The pandemic has killed nearly 55,000 Americans and more than 20 million jobs, but Trump has doubled down on attacking Democrats, immigrants and the media to shore up support in his base.

Trump campaign officials told the AP that much could change before November’s election, and they’re confident voters will credit the president if the economy turns around by then.

But they also expressed worry that the president was rushing to reopen the economy before it was safe to do so, and they feared that voters would never forgive Trump for any deaths that resulted.