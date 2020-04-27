Trump allies fear voters will never forgive president for coronavirus deaths
The coronavirus pandemic poses a grave threat to public health — and President Donald Trump’s re-election chances.
Trump’s campaign team is worried that he could lose Florida and Wisconsin, which he won in 2016 and will need again in November, and some advisers have basically written off Michigan as a loss this year, reported the Associated Press.
The pandemic has killed nearly 55,000 Americans and more than 20 million jobs, but Trump has doubled down on attacking Democrats, immigrants and the media to shore up support in his base.
Trump campaign officials told the AP that much could change before November’s election, and they’re confident voters will credit the president if the economy turns around by then.
But they also expressed worry that the president was rushing to reopen the economy before it was safe to do so, and they feared that voters would never forgive Trump for any deaths that resulted.
2020 Election
Leading Democrat Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for US president
Joe Biden won the endorsement for US president Monday of Nancy Pelosi, who hailed him as a "voice of reason" capable of leading America out of the coronavirus crisis.
Pelosi was the last leading Democrat to endorse formally Biden's run for the White House against Republican Donald Trump in November.
"Today I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States because he will be an extraordinary president," the speaker of the House of Representatives said in the pre-recorded message.
Biden, who served as vice president under former president Barack Obama, had already emerged as the Democrats' presumptive nominee after decisive primary victories in a string of primaries before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the country.
2020 Election
‘Mitch McConnell may not win re-election’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe warns Trump could destroy GOP in 2020
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough warned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was committing "political suicide" by continuing to cover for President Donald Trump during the coronavirus pandemic.
The president's approval is sliding again as U.S. coronavirus deaths approach 60,000, threatening his chances at re-election and putting McConnell in danger of losing his leadership position -- and possibly even his Senate seat.
"If Pennsylvania and Michigan and Florida flip, it's all over anyway," Scarborough said. "Whether you're looking at 1974, 1980, 1994, 2006, 2008, I mean, whatever you look at, these waves usually sweep all in one direction. Right now, the momentum is going away from the Republicans because they continue to embrace Donald Trump. They are not speaking out in a way that even some of their governors are. That is political suicide."
2020 Election
Instead of warning idiots not to drink bleach, Democrats should be forcing a national debate about Trump’s fitness for office
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
The conservative media had to really scramble this week to defend Donald Trump’s rambling soliloquy about possibly bringing a “tremendous light within the body” or injecting people with disinfectant to vanquish the coronavirus. First, they employed a go-to tactic: Carefully parsing Trump's disjointed sentence fragments to claim that the media had fabricated the embarrassing story. But their "fact-checks" soon became moot when the White House first said that Trump was just being sarcastic and trolling the press and finally when they settled on the narrative that he had just been riffing off of some information experts had provided him shortly before the briefing.