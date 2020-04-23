Trump ally Doug Collins slams Georgia governor’s plan to reopen state

One of President Donald Trump’s staunchest congressional allies slammed his governor for reopening the state’s economy too soon.
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), who’s running for U.S. Senate, told “Fox & Friends” that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was wrong to promising to allow hair salons, tattoo shops, gyms and other businesses to reopen as the coronavirus outbreak continues to rage.
“The president wants the country open, I want the country open, the governor wants the country open,” Collins told Fox News. “The problem is how do you do it, and I think that’s the problem with leadership.”
Kemp had vowed to ease social distancing restrictions by May 1, which had been Trump’s targeted date for states to reopen, but the president disavowed the governor’s announcement during Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing.
“I will tell you this: My concern was not having the local input into that,” Collins said.
“I think clear communication is what has to happen,” he added. “But when you’re telling people to still stay at home, but yet we’re going to open certain businesses, that creates a problem in which people are not sure what to do.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.