Trump and Bill Barr urged by right-wing activists to sue Democratic states over coronavirus lockdowns: report

On Saturday, Politico reported that a number of President Donald Trump’s allies are urging him to use the Justice Department to sue Democratic states over coronavirus lockdowns.
“In a letter sent to Attorney General Bill Barr on Friday, the Conservative Action Project, a group of conservative leaders including Matt Schlapp of the American Conservative Union, Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch and Jenny Beth Martin of Tea Party Patriots, called governors and local leaders ‘petty, would-be dictators’ who had committed ‘rampant abuses of constitutional rights and civil liberties’ as part of their response to the coronavirus,” reported Meredith McGraw and Josh Gerstein.
“Among the examples they include are ‘arresting pro-life counselors for peacefully standing outside an abortion clinic while maintaining social distance,’ ‘arresting a man for surfing,’ ticketing people attending drive-in church services, and ‘prohibitions on citizens’ rights to purchase firearms.'”
A DOJ spokeswoman declined to say whether they would go forward with this plan, saying only, “We are reviewing the letter.”
In recent days, a spate of right-wing protests have targeted states like Michigan with strict lockdowns, fueled in part by right-wing groups with ties to GOP megadonors. Trump himself endorsed the protests in a series of tweets calling to “liberate” states. But polls have shown the public broadly supports these measures.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.