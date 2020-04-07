Trump asked businesses to share stimulus success stories — it didn’t go well

President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked his 76 million Twitter followers share stories of businesses finding success with the “Paycheck Protection Program” loan program that was part of the COVID-19 stimulus package.

“So remember something, hashtag ‘America works together’ — that’s for small businesses, send whatever it is in about how great this experience has been from the standpoint of us bringing you back,” Trump said, in a video posted to Twitter.

“We’re bringing small businesses back bigger and better than ever,” Trump argued. “They’ll be big businesses by the time we finish.”

“A lot of good things are going to happen,” he promised.

While Trump had hoped for success stories, many offered stories documenting frustration with the PPP loan program and the economic crisis.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

My small business can’t get a loan because the funds have tapped out #AmericaWorksTogether — JT (@Bergertron5000) April 7, 2020

I provide staff for exhibitors at trade shows. Ive refunded tens of thousands of $; all events are canceled indefinitely. #PPPLoan and #EIDL arent for small biz that are forced to completely close; we need money to pivot our services. #AmericaWorksTogether for large corporations. — seize and nationalize MyPillow® ☭ (@manda_writes) April 7, 2020

#AmericaWorksTogether GOVERNOR !!

TENNESSEE is DENYING UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS to us who's on FURLOUGHS for being short a couple months work in the 1yr required. Can this requirement not be put ON HOLD?. Can no one help? — Janet 💖🎨🏖 (@JanHays15) April 7, 2020

#AmericaWorksTogether I own 3 small businesses. Applied for sba loan on March 30. Still NOTHING. We are unable to apply for unemployment. What is taking so long for these “so called” fast turnaround loans!!! — shannie (@shancharles) April 7, 2020

Has anyone actually received an SBA disaster loan yet? Or an email regarding the status? App March 30, NOTHING. Called and was in hold 40 minutes, CS rep was clueless. Told me they should not have had 3 days on the website and it has since been taken off Wtf #AmericaWorksTogether — shannie (@shancharles) April 7, 2020

Hi, I'm a Federal Inspector General and I've recently been let go because my boss is a Dick…can I sue him?#AmericaWorksTogether — 🐾Liberal Puppy🐾 (@liberalpuppy) April 7, 2020

Still waiting on the underwriter to get back to me. Laid off all my workers due to the stay-at-home order. So much for getting that money on Friday… #AmericaWorksTogether — Tom Hubbard (@Thomas_Hubbard) April 7, 2020

#AmericaWorksTogether frustrated and irate! Haven’t fired an employee, paid 2 payrolls, can’t get @WellsFargo to accept my PPP application. They say look elsewhere! — Pete Rich, D.M.D (@peterichdmd) April 7, 2020

The small business I work(ed) for just made the difficult decision to permanently close. After 20 years. And it’s been well-loved by the community. #americaworkstogether #nowineedajob — Ittabit (@itsittabit) April 7, 2020

#americaworkstogether

PPP=so screwed up. We have W-2 and 1099 workers, but can only borrow against wages of W-2's. So now, I have to FIRE my 1099s since I can't afford them, only to have them file for PPP- totally NOT what the plan was supposed to do! — Bill Giannone (@BillGiannone) April 7, 2020

#AmericaWorksTogether We have been thwarted by the change, 3 times now, of forms. Our bank is working hard and says it is “learning on the fly.” Several changes in what is needed for documentation. Seems par for the course with this administration. We are getting no help. — Steven J. Kirschner (@KeysToTheCourt1) April 7, 2020

We laid off 60% of our staff and revenues have all but dried up.#AmericaWorksTogether #TruthNotLies — Adam Gausepohl (@AdamGausepohl) April 7, 2020

I filled out an app for the EIDL small biz loan a week ago, got my confirmation number & still no reply from anyone? My bank @WellsFargo is saying they can’t accept any PPP apps yet, so I’m hurting. Falling behind on everything. Please fix these issues!🙏#AmericaWorksTogether — KKN WWG1WGA (@KK82824910) April 7, 2020