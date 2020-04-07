Trump attacks World Health Organization during global pandemic after seeing Fox News guests do it

For weeks, Republicans like Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) have been going on Fox News to attack the World Health Organization, accusing them of helping the Communist Party of China “cover up” the scale of the coronavirus pandemic.

All of this rhetoric appeared to have reached President Donald Trump, who at the coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday announced the United States would be putting a “very powerful hold” on its financial contributions to the WHO.

“They called it wrong, really wrong, they missed the call,” said Trump. “They could have called it months earlier.” He added that the WHO has acted “China-centric.”

Watch below: