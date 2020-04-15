Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump bizarrely claims the United States is a ‘developing nation’ in confused anti-China rant

Published

1 min ago

on

During his latest White House coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump faced questions on his decision to defund the World Health Organization.

Trump replied with a confused rant about China, claiming that they get preferential treatment from both the WHO and the World Trade Organization because they’re a “developing country” — and “We’re a developing nation too, in my book.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s anti-impeachment law professor urges him not to try to forcibly adjourn Congress

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump expressed frustration over his appointees not being confirmed by the Republican Senate. It was a problem that former President Barack Obama faced, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) explained that appointees can't be confirmed during an election year.

Now, Trump is taking the dramatic step to adjourn Congress himself as the president, claiming he has the Constitutional authority to do so. In fact, he doesn't have the Constitutional authority to do so unless the House and Senate can't decide on the date which they will adjourn.

Congress isn't adjourned, they're in quarantine due to the coronavirus crisis and many of the members of the leadership are still in Washington working.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet explodes at Trump’s ‘transparently dictatorial’ threat to forcibly adjourn Congress

Published

26 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump threatened to use executive power to force Congress to adjourn, so that he can make recess appointments of every nominee that is stuck in the Senate — something the Constitution says the president doesn't actually have power to do except in a very narrow set of circumstances.

Trump's threat horrified commenters on social media, who immediately condemned the president's latest authoritarian impulse — including a number of conservative academics like Tom Nichols and Jonah Goldberg.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump threatens to adjourn Congress if Dems don’t come out of quarantine to approve his appointees

Published

43 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump complained that Democrats should come back to Washington so the SEnate could approve his appointees that he claimed are critical in the time of the coronavirus. The appointees, however, had nothing to do with public health.

The president rattled off positions "to assist with the coronavirus crisis and the associating challenges."

"The positions include the director of national intelligence, two members the federal reserve board of governors, the assistant secretary of the treasury for financial markets, and the undersecretary of agriculture responsible for administering food security programs."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image