Trump bizarrely claims the United States is a ‘developing nation’ in confused anti-China rant

During his latest White House coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump faced questions on his decision to defund the World Health Organization.

Trump replied with a confused rant about China, claiming that they get preferential treatment from both the WHO and the World Trade Organization because they’re a “developing country” — and “We’re a developing nation too, in my book.”

