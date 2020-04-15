Trump bizarrely claims the United States is a ‘developing nation’ in confused anti-China rant
During his latest White House coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump faced questions on his decision to defund the World Health Organization.
Trump replied with a confused rant about China, claiming that they get preferential treatment from both the WHO and the World Trade Organization because they’re a “developing country” — and “We’re a developing nation too, in my book.”
Trump complains that the U.S. gets treated unfairly by international organization like WHO.
"We're a developing nation too in my book," he says in the White House Rose Garden. "We're developing too."
Trump: "We are a developing nation."
The U.S. is the wealthiest nation on Earth. That is the exact opposite of what a developing nation is.
