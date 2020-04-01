Trump blows up at Fox News reporter for asking him about disbanding pandemic team

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump lost his temper at a coronavirus press briefing when Fox News correspondent John Roberts asked him about his administration disbanding the pandemic response team.

“We didn’t do that. That turned out to be a false story,” said Trump. (It is not a false story.) “Now you’re starting to go — are you working for CNN?”

“I’m pointing out what they have said and what you have said, that’s all,” said Roberts.

“Fox isn’t so easy either, don’t kid yourself,” whined Trump. “Look, John, let me tell you something. You know that’s a false story. What you just said is a false story, this doctor knows it better than anybody … you shouldn’t be repeating a story that you know is false.”

