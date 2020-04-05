Quantcast
Trump busted for cynical reasons behind scheduling his COVID-19 press conferences at the same time everyday

2 mins ago

An MSNBC panel discussing the coronavirus task force’s daily press briefing that have been hijacked by Donald Trump so he can be on television every day turned to explaining why they held at the same time every day.

With “Am Joy” host Joy Reid explaining that the nation’s media is doing their best to try and “normalize” the president’s behavior, she also called out the president for cynically scheduling the briefings to keep the public ignorant about how the coronavirus is devastating their own communities.

Noting that Trump has replaced traditional press briefings with a “hit TV show” in his eyes.

“What Donald Trump has been able to accomplish with these daily briefings is to get himself back a TV show.,” Reid suggested. “It’s a TV show, a hit TV show, according to him.”

“He loves to talk about the ratings but he is also supplanting people’s traffic and weather together. he’s supplanting the local news so that people aren’t seeing the local deaths, which would be in the ‘A block’ on their local newscast,” she continued. “They’re not seeing the news of the stuff he’s doing wrong, they’re seeing little snippets of him maybe or just watching him, right, and so he comes across to them as more normal.”

“There was a lot of freak-out, I think, among liberals about the polls and where he looked like he was gaining in the polls as a result of this game he’s playing,” she added. “But it isn’t working anymore. That has already fizzled out. He’s back underwater in terms of whether he’s doing enough or not doing enough and it’s hard to hide if people in your community are dying.”

