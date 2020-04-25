Trump compared by doctor to cult leader Jim Jones for suggesting his followers poison themselves
On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Dr. Irwin Redlener warned that President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on coronavirus and contradiction of medical experts is almost cultlike.
“Dr. Redlener, he disagrees openly with Dr. Fauci,” said Reid. “He says we need more testing and the president says, I don’t agree. He’s pushing the hydroxychloroquine, which the FDA has cautioned against using outside the hospital setting due to the risk of heart rhythm problems. At this point for his supporters, they do know who to listen to between Fauci and Trump, they listen to him.”
“Yeah, it’s pretty amazing,” said Redlener. “But I do think you — you used the term ‘cultish’ following. It is — it is truly like a cult. And it reminds me of Jim Jones and the Kool-Aid and all that horrible stuff that we saw 30 years ago with people just following quote, the leader, no matter what the leader says and no matter what the leader intends to do or where to take them.”
“I think that the people that are in his cult that are immovable from following him are going to be in significant harm if they follow this advice, not to mention the hydroxychloroquine, which has caused some deaths in people it’s thought,” added Redlener. “So we have a lot to work on here.”
Is Trump killing people on purpose?
As of Friday, the coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 50,000 people in the United States. That number is likely to be an undercount, and it's possible we will never have a true reckoning.
This article first appeared in Salon.
At almost every juncture, Donald Trump has made decisions about the coronavirus pandemic that have led to more death. His behavior is that of a person who has no care or concern for the health, safety and welfare of the American people. Nothing could epitomize that more perfectly than his grotesque suggestion this week that "injecting" disinfectants or household cleaning products might kill the coronavirus. This would seem comical, and entirely unbelievable, if it had not actually happened.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s COVID-19 debacle has the GOP panicking he’s going to cost them the Senate: report
On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Republicans are increasingly worried that President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic will not only take him down in November, but take down the GOP Senate majority with him.
"The scale of the G.O.P.’s challenge has crystallized in the last week," reported Jonathan Martin and Maggie Haberman. "With 26 million Americans now having filed for unemployment benefits, Mr. Trump’s standing in states that he carried in 2016 looks increasingly wobbly: New surveys show him trailing significantly in battleground states like Michigan and Pennsylvania, and he is even narrowly behind in must-win Florida."
Breaking Banner
‘Blathering’ Trump ripped by the Wall Street Journal for turning on Georgia’s Kemp after encouraging him to open his state
In a blunt-talking column from the editorial board of the conservative Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump was taken to the woodshed for turning on Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp for opening up his state to economic activity just days after the president encouraged all the states to abandon the COVID-19 lockdown.
Kemp, who won a controversial election to become governor in 2018, has been the target of health officials for speeding up the re-opening process at the same time that his state is being ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.