Trump compared by doctor to cult leader Jim Jones for suggesting his followers poison themselves

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Dr. Irwin Redlener warned that President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on coronavirus and contradiction of medical experts is almost cultlike.

“Dr. Redlener, he disagrees openly with Dr. Fauci,” said Reid. “He says we need more testing and the president says, I don’t agree. He’s pushing the hydroxychloroquine, which the FDA has cautioned against using outside the hospital setting due to the risk of heart rhythm problems. At this point for his supporters, they do know who to listen to between Fauci and Trump, they listen to him.”

“Yeah, it’s pretty amazing,” said Redlener. “But I do think you — you used the term ‘cultish’ following. It is — it is truly like a cult. And it reminds me of Jim Jones and the Kool-Aid and all that horrible stuff that we saw 30 years ago with people just following quote, the leader, no matter what the leader says and no matter what the leader intends to do or where to take them.”

“I think that the people that are in his cult that are immovable from following him are going to be in significant harm if they follow this advice, not to mention the hydroxychloroquine, which has caused some deaths in people it’s thought,” added Redlener. “So we have a lot to work on here.”

