Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump destroyed by ex-GOP consultant for his COVID-19 ‘incompetence’: ‘His ignorance has turned deadly’

Published

3 mins ago

on

Appearing on MSNBC late Friday night former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt claimed that Donald Trump is possibly the worst possible president to have in office during the coronavirus pandemic — and that his incompetence has led to deadly results.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, Schmidt tore into the president in no uncertain terms.

“I think Trump has made the calculation that nobody is going to be in front of him on the line to reopen the economy,” he began. “The reality right now, as the deaths pile up, this is an economic catastrophe that is slowly rolling across the country where you see hours-long food lines. Where you see millions of millions of Americans will be out of money. That the resources given to them by the federal government are insufficient”

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the president’s daily press conference on Friday, Schmidt added, “I think what we saw today is this deadly combination of traits by Trump in the middle of the worst crisis of the 21st century…. He’s incapable of relaying information accurately, number one, he sows confusion, he’s been indecisive as a leader, his delays, his incompetence, his ignorance has turned deadly.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump destroyed by ex-GOP consultant for his COVID-19 ‘incompetence’: ‘His ignorance has turned deadly’

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 11, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC late Friday night former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt claimed that Donald Trump is possibly the worst possible president to have in office during the coronavirus pandemic -- and that his incompetence has led to deadly results.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, Schmidt tore into the president in no uncertain terms.

"I think Trump has made the calculation that nobody is going to be in front of him on the line to reopen the economy," he began. "The reality right now, as the deaths pile up, this is an economic catastrophe that is slowly rolling across the country where you see hours-long food lines. Where you see millions of millions of Americans will be out of money. That the resources given to them by the federal government are insufficient"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump wants to be viewed as a ‘generous monarch’ by giving unemployed workers their own money back: Historian

Published

57 mins ago

on

April 11, 2020

By

Speaking to The Washington Post, historian Jon Meacham had a dim view of how President Donald Trump sees his responsibility to the American people during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Trump has cast himself in the role of generous monarch who is saying, ‘I have given you this, dear subjects’ — and it’s a remarkably selfish and self-referential performance,” Meacham told Robert Costa and Philip Rucker. “It’s our money, for goodness sake. It’s not his money.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is working behind the scenes to cripple any investigations before the November election: columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 11, 2020

By

According to columnist David Lurie, writing for the Daily Beast, Donald Trump's purge of inspector generals in the government is an attempt to make sure that he is not be subjected to any embarrassing reports or investigations before the November election.

As Lurie notes, the president has enlisted former bodyman John McEntee, who was previously booted from the White House by former Chief of Staff John Kelly, to purge critics and those considered not loyal to Trump from their posts, and that inspector generals are at the top of the list.

Continue Reading
 
 