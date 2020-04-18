Trump falsely claims America ‘has produced better health outcomes than any other country’
President Donald Trump began his daily coronavirus briefing by falsely claiming that America is doing a good job responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump argued that America has “produced better health outcomes than any other country” — despite America leading the world in both coronavirus infections and fatalities.
Trump then went on to claim that China is doing worse as a defense for his failures in responding to the crisis.
Trump attacks media for reporting stats indicating US has more coronavirus deaths than China: "China's number 1. Just so you understand. China is number 1 by a lot. They are way ahead of us in terms of death. It is not even close. You know it, I know it, they know it." pic.twitter.com/X06QJvfimH
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 18, 2020