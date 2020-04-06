Trump falsely tweets ‘LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL!’ as America begins worst week yet of coronavirus deaths

President Donald Trump kicked off what medical experts – and his own Surgeon General – have said will be the worst week yet of coronavirus deaths, by posting this wholly false tweet:

LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday’s “Meet the Press” Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned, “The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment. It’s going to be our 9/11 moment. It’s going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives.”

Surgeon General Jerome Adams: "The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment. It's going to be our 9/11 moment." pic.twitter.com/HoE76Uq1sx — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) April 5, 2020

Trump and his supporters are still advocating for a “return to normal,” desperately wanting Americans to return to work to kick start the economy – while either ignoring or explicitly not caring that thousands more people would die as a result.

Declaring there is “light at the end of the tunnel” dangerously leads people to drop their guard.