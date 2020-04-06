Quantcast
Trump falsely tweets ‘LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL!’ as America begins worst week yet of coronavirus deaths

Published

12 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump kicked off what medical experts – and his own Surgeon General – have said will be the worst week yet of coronavirus deaths, by posting this wholly false tweet:

On Sunday’s “Meet the Press” Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned, “The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment. It’s going to be our 9/11 moment. It’s going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives.”

Trump and his supporters are still advocating for a “return to normal,” desperately wanting Americans to return to work to kick start the economy – while either ignoring or explicitly not caring that thousands more people would die as a result.

Declaring there is “light at the end of the tunnel” dangerously leads people to drop their guard.

