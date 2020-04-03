‘Trump fires people for telling the truth’: President blasted for ‘dead of night decision’ to fire intel watchdog:

President Donald Trump was harshly criticized on Friday for firing intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkinson.

House Intel Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Senate Intel Ranking Member Mark Warner (D-VA) were among the lawmakers who took to Twitter to criticize Trump on his favorite social media platform.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s decision:

Trump’s dead of night decision to fire ICIG Michael Atkinson is another blatant attempt to gut the independence of the Intelligence Community and retaliate against those who dare to expose presidential wrongdoing. It puts our country and national security at even greater risk. pic.twitter.com/Pnm7chdIkl — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 4, 2020

The work of the intelligence community has never been about loyalty to a single individual — it’s about keeping us all safe from those who wish to do our country harm. We should all be deeply disturbed by ongoing attempts to politicize the nation’s intelligence agencies. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) April 4, 2020

Donald Trump tramples the Constitution again. This time, late on a Friday night under the cover of global crisis. Congress may be at home, but we can see you, Mr. President. And we’re the one group of people you can’t fire. https://t.co/f63eJKgDeo — Rep. Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) April 4, 2020

How many civil servants will be victimized by this President before Republicans wake the hell up? — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) April 4, 2020

Captain Crozier and Inspector General Atkinson. Decent patriotic men of service doing their jobs with honor. And of course @realDonaldTrump can’t abide that. Both fired in one week. There is no bottom to this administration. — Jim Himes (@jahimes) April 4, 2020

Whether it’s LTC Vindman, Captain Crozier, or Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson: President Trump fires people for telling the truth. https://t.co/Gl3JtewXL0 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 4, 2020

Michael Atkinson is a man of integrity who has served our nation for almost two decades. Being fired for having the courage to speak truth to power makes him a patriot. https://t.co/Gl3JtewXL0 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 4, 2020