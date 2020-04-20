Quantcast
Trump ‘freaking out’ over coronavirus because he’s ‘diving in the polls’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

47 mins ago

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called out President Donald Trump for adapting a fascist strategy to grapple with the political fallout from his coronavirus response.

The “Morning Joe” host said the president could not likely escape accountability for his failures that have resulted in the deaths of more than 41,000 Americans from the highly contagious virus.

“The president also, when Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo said, ‘Hey, if the president is not going to lead, we’ll get a consortium of governors to lead,'” Scarborough told co-host Mika Brzezinski. “You called it that moment: ‘Oh, boy, watch how Trump responds.’ He responded with his Mussolini strategy. He said, ‘I have total power, total authority,’ whatever he said that no American president has ever said before. Then, of course, he realized if he took total authority, then he would have total blame for every death that moved forward after that, in his mind. He shifted it back to the governors.”

“Then, after shifting it back to the governors,” Scarborough added, “he decided the next day he was going to actually try to attack the governors with these really dangerous, ‘liberate Michigan, liberate Virginia’ tweets, which, of course, fed into people taking military-style assault weapons, semi-automatic military-style weapons, to statehouses and carry them around.”

Those alarming spectacles are only making things worse for the president politically, Scarborough said.

“So then, after that, he then responds the next day to the backlash from that by trying to praise all the governors,” he said, “just so you know, and just so everybody watching knows, that obviously are concerned by those reckless protests, where people were close together, where you did have people bringing military-style weapons to statehouses, it just — again, it’s more of the same. It is not only damaging, of course, to the health and the well-being of millions and millions of senior citizens and other people with underlying health conditions, and healthy Americans, as well, it is also damaging to Donald Trump’s political standing.”

A recent polls shows 60 percent of Americans feared easing lockdown restrictions too soon, despite what Trump and his allies have been saying.

“Donald Trump can blabber all he wants, and people can go around and carry around guns to state capitols all they want, with ‘don’t tread on me’ signs, but we’re not talking about the British,” Scarborough said. “We’re talking about American doctors, we’re talking about the very people [Trump] mocked when they told you in January and February that a pandemic was coming. You remember you did that, right? You remember you were saying that this was all a scam? Do you remember that? Like Boris Johnson was saying, ‘I’m going to live my life.’ That was you then, this is you now.”

“As we’re finally bending the curve, because unlike you, we all, as Americans, listened to those doctors,” he added. “60 percent of Americans say, you know what? I’ve had moms and grandmoms, dads and granddads, and friends I know die the most hellacious, heinous death possible. We’re going to keep listening to the doctors and stop listening to politicians that are freaking out because they’re diving in the polls right now.”

This disaster belongs to Trump — but the Tea Party’s nihilistic hatred of government is what got us here

19 mins ago

April 20, 2020

The catastrophic failure of the United States to prepare itself for the COVID-19 pandemic, and its equally catastrophic failure to mount the kind of "too late but effective" response to a crisis that has often characterized American history — World War II, most spectacularly — has deep roots in recent political and cultural trends.

Dana Milbank of the Washington Post has written the best piece I have read on the pandemic. Milbank connects the dots over the past 21 years, during which time the reckless "we don't need to prepare for anything except war" brand of Republicanism ignored repeated warnings that a pandemic was coming, savaged budgets for agencies like the NIH and CDC, starved state public health capacities and allowed them to wither in half, drove moderate Republicans who supported health-care investment — such as former Sen. Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania — out of the party and presided over a massive shutdown of health care capacity in rural America. Eventually, with the rise of the Tea Party and then the election of Donald Trump, the Republicans surrendered their party to the nihilism of its only remaining principle, articulated by Grover Norquist as "I don't want to abolish government. I simply want to reduce it to the size where I can drag it into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub."

GOP’s Louie Gohmert busted for hyping nonexistent ‘magic powder’ that purportedly kills COVID-19 instantly

40 mins ago

April 20, 2020

A professional fact checker recently brought the hammer down on Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) for promoting a nonexistent "mist" that he claims is capable of instantly killing COVID-19.

In a fact-check piece published in the Houston Chronicle, PolitiFact's Madlin Mekelburg picks apart Gohmert for hyping up a miracle treatment for COVID-19 that he falsely claimed was being used to protect health care workers in Germany.

"It is being used in Germany as a mist," Gohmert said in an interview with a local Texas news station earlier this month. "Health care workers go through a misting tent going into the hospital and it kills the coronavirus completely dead not only right then, but any time in the next 14 days that the virus touches anything that’s been sprayed it is killed."

Bill Barr is about to take the fall for Trump’s coronavirus policy: report

57 mins ago

April 20, 2020

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Attorney General Bill Barr appears poised to take the lead and attempt to force governors to re-open their states during the coronavirus pandemic -- even at the risk of ramping up the spread of the virus when it appears to be slowing down.

