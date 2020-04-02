Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump has already used five of the six classic authoritarian moves during the COVID-19 pandemic

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump has not moved to consolidate more authoritarian power for himself during the coronavirus pandemic, as Hungary’s Viktor Orbán has, but that should offer little comfort.

Trump has been an impulsive and erratic chief executive, rather than a disciplined strategist like Orbán, but a pair of experts explained in The Atlantic that his response to the COVID-19 outbreak has used five of the six classic moves associated with authoritarian populists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kristy Parker, counsel at Protect Democracy, and contributing writer Yascha Mounk, a senior adviser at Protect Democracy, break down Trump’s threat to U.S. democracy:

1. The president has employed disinformation to downplay the threat from the virus and overstate his own success in combating its spread.

2. Trump limited press access to public health officials who criticized his response, and he has also threatened to withhold aid from states whose governors “don’t treat us well.”

3. The president has exploited the crisis to double down on his restrictive immigration policies, which serve no real purpose in fighting the virus’ spread and may make the situation worse.

4. Trump has threatened to “open the economy” using powers that are not legally his to override governors and mayors.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. He has also suggested he may overstep his authority by forcing the independent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ease social distancing guidelines recommended by the agency’s leadership.

Trump hasn’t employed the sixth classic authoritarian move — corrupting the presidential election by using the pandemic as an excuse — but the authors lack confidence that he won’t.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Candace Owens looking for an elected position she can win

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

Candace Owens thinks that she can win a seat in elected office and is currently working to pick which seat she wants.

According to The Blaze, Owens is looking for a race she can run in. It's not clear if she is looking at a federal congressional seat, a state House or Senate seat, a county supervisor, city council, or school board, but she knows she'll win it. Whatever the seat is.

"I'll tell you something else, Glenn, I'll win," she said. "They won't know what hit them ... they're being dishonest, and they lie, and I've had enough of it."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

El Paso County GOP questioned whether COVID-19 was a ‘psyop’ in since-deleted Facebook post

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

The Facebook page for the Republican Party of El Paso County, Colorado drew criticism from its fellow Republicans after it questioned whether the coronavirus pandemic was part of an elaborate "psyop."

In the post, which despite going up on April 1st was apparently not intended as a joke, the party asked its members if they "believe that the Coronavirus is a PSYOP (Psychological Operation)" and encouraged them to "post your answer" in the comments.

Vickie Tonkins, the El Paso County party's chairman, tells website Colorado Politics that she wrote the post and she doesn't regret writing it, even though she caved into pressure from the state party to remove it.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

House Intelligence chairman calls for 9/11-style commission to investigate Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic

Published

26 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

Although President Donald Trump is finally acknowledging how deadly the coronavirus is, he continues to draw a great deal of criticism from Democrats for all the weeks he spend downplaying its severity and insisting that it didn’t pose a major threat to the United States. And House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, according to CNN reporters Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb, is now calling for a 9/11-style commission that would investigate Trump’s coronavirus response.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image