Trump is handing the Democrats a powerful new weapon that will cripple his re-election campaign: GOP consultant
While Donald Trump seems to be reveling in his daily press conferences that handing him hours of free airtime prior to his re-election drive, one Republican campaign consultant is warning that the president is handing Democrats highly damaging quotes on a daily basis that will come back to haunt him in November.
According to a report in the Washington Post, Trump’s assertion “I don’t take responsibility at all” for the failure to provide tests for the coronavirus will continue to be a centerpiece in attack ads Democrats will be spending millions on to remind the country of his many failings.
“Within days of President Trump’s assertion that “I don’t take responsibility at all” for coronavirus testing failures, Democrats were spending millions in key November states on an ad that replayed a series of his most pungent remarks.“One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear,” Trump can be heard saying of the virus, before the ad ends with his refusal to let the buck stop with him,” the Post reports while noting his comments are accompanied by a graph showing a huge growing spike in infections.
“As Democrats escalate their general-election campaign against the president, they have targeted his failure to act urgently to deflect the damage the coronavirus is wreaking over lives and the economy, as he brushed aside intelligence briefings and warnings from health officials while holding fundraisers and gathering thousands of his followers at rallies, the report continues with Guy Cecil, chairman of Democratic PAC Priorities USA saying Trump’s press conference dissembling is making his job easier.
“It’s important when you have a president who’s literally just lying, misinforming, mismanaging, that you use the president’s own words,” he explained. “And you help people understand that we are in this position now because the administration didn’t take it seriously.”
“We could run a 10-minute ad every hour, and still not scratch the surface of how the president has misinformed people and sent contradictory messages,” he added.
Former RNC spokesperson Doug Heye, who now works as a GOP strategist, agreed.
“If we’ve gotten to a place where coronavirus is fully behind us — which it may not be — as a daily health concern, and the economy is really showing signs of coming back, then that’s an argument for the president. If it’s not — well, that’s going to be a problem for him,” he explained before adding that Trump’s “‘rally-type’ news conferences could be ‘extremely effective’ in Democratic ads attacking his response as unfocused and lackluster.”
As Trump 2020 campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany is claiming, “While irresponsible Democrats were focusing on impeachment, President Trump was taking early and unprecedented action to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” Democratic pollster Geoff Garin begged to differ.
“Trump has failed miserably, at a moment of national crisis, to transcend partisanship,” he explained. “And in fact it’s fair to say that his conduct has exacerbated partisanship as opposed to overcoming it. Presidents in a moment of crisis are supposed to be figures of unity, and that has happened to the most slight and marginal degree for Trump.”
According to a top Republican strategist who is close to the White House, but wanted to remain anonymous, Trump’s daily briefings have not been helpful to his re-election campaign so far.
“I think part of the mistake that Trump made is — not only on the seriousness of it — but the political impact of it,” the strategist elaborated. “And I think it’s recognizing that this is a moment to be a hero, an unlikely hero. But I think he appears to be warming up to the role — not playing it anything close to flawlessly, of course, but recognizing the moment and starting to respond to it.”
“It is vitally important not to give Trump a free hand to write his own coronavirus narrative,” added Democrat Garin. “Democrats have to hold him accountable not just for his past failures, but his current ones. And not give him a free hand to write Paul Bunyan stories about his role in addressing this.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
‘Reckless’: Chaos expected in Tuesday’s elections after Wisconsin Republicans refuse to cancel in-person voting
"The whole country should tune in to what Republicans are doing now in Wisconsin. It's a preview of how they'll politically weaponize coronavirus on a national scale."
Despite warnings from public health experts and legal challenges by voting rights groups, the Democratic primary and state and local elections are set to go forward on Tuesday after Republican state legislators refused to take up a proposal to cancel most in-person voting in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders urged to end 2020 bid — by his own campaign manager and longtime strategist: Washington Post
Vermont independent Senator Bernie Sanders is receiving advice to quickly exit the 2020 presidential campaign, The Washington Post reported Saturday.
"A small group of Bernie Sanders’s top aides and allies — including his campaign manager and his longtime strategist — have encouraged the independent senator from Vermont to consider withdrawing from the presidential race," the newspaper reported, citing "two people with knowledge of the situation."
2020 Election
Trump appears to have fraudulently manipulated financial markets yet again
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
It was a busy week for the regime, as Trump and his team work tirelessly to manage the political fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, but it seems like he made time for some fraud.
In March, global oil prices crashed as a result of a dispute between Russia and the Saudis, dragging down stock markets and making it unprofitable to extract shale oil, which accounts for almost two-thirds of crude oil production in the U.S.