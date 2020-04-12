Trump just retweeted conspiracy theorist demanding #FireFauci after Fauci appears on cable news

After Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on MSNBC, right-wing ex-congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine took to Twitter to claim that he was blaming President Donald Trump for not listening to health experts early enough. She then punctuated her tweet with the hashtag #FireFauci.

Fauci is now saying that had Trump listened to the medical experts earlier he could've saved more lives. Fauci was telling people on February 29th that there was nothing to worry about and it posed no threat to the US public at large. Time to #FireFauci… — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) April 12, 2020

Trump agreed with it, saying, “Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANN”

Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANN https://t.co/d40JQkUZg5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

In fact, what Fauci said is that based on the information, they had Trump’s China ban was too little too late. By the time the shutdown happened, the U.S. already had the virus, and it was spreading. After the first of the year, 430,000 people came into the United States from China, including 40,000 after the China ban. Trump didn’t ban Europe until nearly a month later.

Any criticism of Trump for shutting down China proved to be wrong. It was clear, more than China should have been shut down at the end of January. But even that may not have been enough. Fauci said in the interview that it the U.S. past the point of trying to stop it from reaching U.S. borders and should have switched immediately to mitigation.

What Fauci also said, and many have observed, is that after it became clear the virus was being spread person to person, no significant action was taken in the month of February. Fox News was reporting it was all hype through the first week of March. The president similarly was saying it was nothing more than the flu well through the end of February. It wasn’t until March that states began shutting down.

Fauci also said he was begging for actions in middle to late January.