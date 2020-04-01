Quantcast
Trump knocks down the reopening of Obamacare exchanges for uninsured Americans during pandemic

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he would not reopen so-called Obamacare exchanges to allow uninsured Americans to purchase insurance during the ongoing pandemic.

Last week, Trump seemed open to the idea, noting: “It’s something we’re talking to a lot of people about.”

But NBC News reported on Wednesday that the president had decided against the move. It was not immediately clear if the Trump administration will take action specifically to help uninsured Americans as they face the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Open enrollment typically runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 in the 38 states that use the federal exchange, healthcare.gov,” CNN reported.

