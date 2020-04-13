Trump lashes out at CBS reporter for asking about his missing month: ‘You know you’re a fake — you know that!’

At Monday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump lost his temper and got into a yelling match with CBS reporter Paula Reid when she asked what he did to prepare for the pandemic.

He repeatedly touted the fact that he instituted travel restrictions from China. When Reid asked, “What did you do with the time that you bought?” the president began shouting at her.

“A lot, a lot. In fact we’ll give you a list,” said Trump, adding that he believes CBS is a dishonest network and “The people are wise to you … you know you’re a fake — you know that!”

Reid has a JD from Villanova University School Law and a Masters in Bioethics (MBE) from the University of Pennsylvania.

