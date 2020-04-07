Trump lashes out at ‘China centric’ World Health Organization for ‘faulty’ coronavirus advice
US President Donald Trump attacked the World Health Organization on Tuesday, saying it is “China centric” and issued bad advice at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look,” he tweeted.
Trump went on to ask why the WHO had given “such a faulty recommendation,” apparently referring to the UN body’s recommendation against curtailing international travel to stop the virus which first spread from China.
“Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on,” Trump wrote, referring to his decision to ban travel from the country.
China is under fire in Washington, particularly from Republicans, over the way it handled the pandemic and Trump has expressed doubt over the accuracy of Chinese statistics for cases and deaths.
However, Trump himself has been widely criticized for initially downplaying the virus, which he likened to an ordinary flu and said was under control in the United States, before later accepting that it was a national emergency.
More than 11,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
‘Bloodbath’: Trump conducting a ‘wholesale assault’ on inspectors general as the coronavirus crisis rages
According to a report from this Tuesday, President Trump has upended a panel of federal watchdogs tasked with overseeing the implementation of the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus, by snagging Pentagon official Glenn Fines from his post at the head of the effort and instead naming him to serve as the temporary Pentagon watchdog in addition to his other responsibilities.
"Fine’s removal is Trump’s latest incursion into the community of independent federal watchdogs — punctuated most dramatically by his late Friday ouster of the intelligence community’s inspector general, Michael Atkinson, whose handling of a whistleblower report ultimately led to Trump’s impeachment," POLITICO's Kyle Cheney and Connor O'Brien report.
Breaking Banner
Trump apologists offer ‘absurd’ excuses for his ‘deadly mishandling’ of coronavirus — while privately acknowledging his ‘failure’: legal experts
As the horrific death toll from the coronavirus pandemic continues to soar, many of President Donald Trump’s critics are pointing out how badly he downplayed the threat back in January and February — when, like his boosters at Fox News, he insisted that COVID-19 didn’t pose a major threat to the United States (where, according to researchers at John Hopkins University and a Hopkins-related page on CNN’s website, it has killed more than 11,000 people as of late Tuesday morning, April 7). Legal experts Quinta Jurecic and Benjamin Wittes, in an article for The Atlantic, assert that Trump’s supporters are privately admitting that his coronavirus response was an abysmal failure — while publicly offering lame excuses and rationalizations in his defense.
Private equity firms told to ‘get to the back of the line’ as wealthy investors try to profit off coronavirus relief funds
"I think the private equity industry can pull itself up from its trillion dollar bootstraps," said Rep. Mark Pocan, co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
Executives and lobbyists from some of the most profitable private equity firms in the U.S. are aggressively pressuring members of Congress and Trump administration officials to ensure that the huge investment companies are able to benefit from coronavirus stimulus funding—including a $350 billion relief program intended to help struggling small businesses.