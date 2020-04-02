Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump lashes out at Schumer after seeing him on MSNBC’s Morning Joe: ‘Stop complaining!’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump reacted to seeing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer calling for a “czar” to oversee production of badly needed medical equipment.

The New York Democrat appeared Thursday morning on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” where he called on the president to order increased supplies under the Defense Production Act and then appoint an official to coordinate those efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Trump needs to harness industry to quickly produce more medical supplies and equipment under the Defense Production Act NOW,” Schumer tweeted. “He needs to appoint a czar like a military or logistics expert to lead the effort to make and get the supplies where they’re needed.”

It’s not clear whether Trump saw the tweet or was watching the show, which he frequently does and often complains about, and reacted a few minutes later by attacking Schumer on Twitter.

“Somebody please explain to Cryin’ Chuck Schumer that we do have a military man in charge of distributing goods, a very talented Admiral, in fact,” Trump tweeted. “New York has gotten far more than any other State, including hospitals & a hospital ship, but no matter what, always complaining.”

“It wouldn’t matter if you got ten times what was needed,” he added, “it would never be good enough. Unlike other states, New York unfortunately got off to a late start. You should have pushed harder. Stop complaining & find out where all of these supplies are going. Cuomo working hard!”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Deadly ignorance’: GOP governor slammed for falsely claiming ‘we didn’t know’ asymptomatic people transmit coronavirus

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

"This is a game changer, dude? Yeah. So is the wheel."

Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp has been under fire for refusing to issue a stay at home order for his state's 10.6 million people. On Wednesday, after his fellow GOP Governor to the south, Florida's Ron DeSantis succumbed to nationwide public outrage, Kemp finally told his citizens to stay home.

But Kemp is now under fire for his false claim that "we didn't know that until the last 24 hours," that coronavirus can be spread by asymptomatic people.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Charts reveal coronavirus spreading faster in US than anywhere else — and it may be too late to stop it

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

A series of charts shows just how much the coronavirus outbreak has exploded in the U.S. -- and show no signs of slowing down.

Financial Times data reporter John Burns-Murdoch made the charts comparing the infection rates in various countries, including China and Italy, and showing how sharply the number of new cases is increasing in the United States, reported Business Insider.

How does that look on the old cumulative chart?

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Record-shattering 6.6 million Americans filed jobless claims last week

Published

40 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

6.6 million Americans last week filed for unemployment -- doubling the previous record of 3.3 million people who had filed for unemployment just one week earlier.

According to CNBC, the new jobless claims numbers were vastly worse than the consensus estimate of 3.1 million claims, and are indicative that the economy is collapsing at a rate even faster than expected.

"Before the coronavirus shut down major parts of the U.S. economy, the highest week for claims was 695,000 in 1982," CNBC writes. "The Great Recession high was 665,000 in March 2009."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image