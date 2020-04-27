Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump official trashes Kushner’s pandemic work

Published

2 hours ago

on

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner is supposed to be doing important work in helping the United States respond to the COVID-19 pandemic that has already killed more than 50,000 Americans.

However, Trump administration sources are telling The Daily Beast that Kushner has been notably absent in recent weeks, and they are unsure of what work he’s actually doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Jared] could be in his office just googling ‘coronavirus,’ show the results to the president, and still get a gold sticker from his dad-in-law,” one senior Trump administration official who works with the coronavirus task force tells the publication. “He is solving the coronavirus like he’s bringing peace to the [Middle East].”

Officials say that much of Kushner’s time has been spent trying to engage allies in the private sector to help with the administration’s response, although the results have “provoked mockery and some internal face-palming.”

Additionally, The Daily Beast reports that “several of the projects that Kushner’s team has helmed to help do that are running behind schedule or are causing massive disruptions in the way states are handling their own coronavirus responses.”

In particular, state officials are saying that Kushner’s efforts at buying up supplies for the national stockpile has actually harmed their ability to secure needed equipment for medical professionals.

Read the whole report here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

National GOP Senatorial Committee warns candidates: ‘Don’t defend Trump’ on pandemic response

Published

11 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

The Republican Party has seemingly given up on defending President Donald Trump's widely criticized response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now advising its Senate candidates to instead put the blame on China.

Politico reports that the National Republican Senatorial Committee is making attacks on China the centerpiece of its efforts to deflect blame for the crisis, while at the same time trying to paint Democrats as being "weak" on China.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The food supply chain is breaking’: Industry giant warns coronavirus could cause meat shortages

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

One of the nation's largest meat processors issued a dire warning about the food supply chain during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arkansas-based Tyson Foods purchased a full-page ad in Sunday's edition of the New York Times warning that the COVID-19 crisis was forcing the closure of meatpacking facilities and disrupting the supply chain, reported Yahoo News.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Grotesque, deadly failure’: Trump USDA under fire for allowing millions of pounds of produce to rot as food insecurity surges

Published

34 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

"The Agriculture Department took more than a month to make its first significant move to buy up surplus fruits and vegetables."

With food insecurity on the rise across the U.S. as the coronavirus pandemic continues to drive unprecedented job losses and economic disruption, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is facing backlash from lawmakers, farmers, and advocacy groups for its failure to act with urgency as millions of pounds of produce rot in fields across the nation.

"While other federal agencies quickly adapted their programs to the coronavirus crisis, the Agriculture Department took more than a month to make its first significant move to buy up surplus fruits and vegetables—despite repeated entreaties," Politico reported Sunday, noting that the USDA's belated response came "as food banks across the country scramble to meet a massive surge in demand."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image