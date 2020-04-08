Trump once again gives up the game on voting by mail: ‘Doesn’t work out well for Republicans’

President Donald Trump again admitted that he opposes voting by mail — even during a deadly coronavirus pandemic — because it would hurt Republicans.

Two weeks ago, the president admitted during a freewheeling “Fox & Friends” interview that “you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again” if Americans were allowed to vote by mail, as Democrats had requested as part of negotiations on a pandemic recovery package.

The president admitted his opposition to voting by mail — which he and first lady Melania Trump did just last month — was motivated by partisan gain.

Republicans should fight very hard when it comes to state wide mail-in voting,” Trump tweeted. “Democrats are clamoring for it. Tremendous potential for voter fraud, and for whatever reason, doesn’t work out well for Republicans.”