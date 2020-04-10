Trump randomly takes a shot at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after he’s asked about re-opening the country on May 1

During a press briefing addressing the nation’s coronavirus response, President Trump took an opportunity to fire a shot at Alexandria Ocasio Cortez in repose to a question from CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Acosta pointed out that Trump’s own health officials seem to be “in doubt” as whether or not the country can reopen on May 1. Acosta asked Trump if he would listen to his officials if they decided reopening on May 1 was a bad idea.

Trump replied that he “listens to all of them” and has “great respect” for his medical advisers, adding that he told Dr. Anthony Fauci that he should “move to New York” and “run against AOC [Alexandria Ocasio Cortez].”

“You will win easily,” Trump said he told Fauci.

Watch: