Trump rants at CNN for report he shouted at Brad Parscale in late-night tweets

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump swears he didn’t lose it with his campaign manager Brad Parscale during a conference call.

CNN and other outlets reported Wednesday that Trump blamed Parscale for his falling poll numbers. Though in a subsequent Reuters report, Trump said he didn’t believe the poll numbers anyway.

In a late-night Twitter rant, Trump called the report “fake news.”

“Just told that Fake News @CNN is falsely reporting that I was recently shouting at my campaign manager over made up nonsense. Actually, he is doing a great job, I never shouted at him (been with me for years, including the 2016 win), & have no intention to do so. Just FAKE NEWS!”

Trump then ranted that CNN won’t address “their persecution” of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Breaking Banner

Happy 100th birthday to the World War II veteran fundraising to help people during coronavirus

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

Britain will celebrate on Thursday the 100th birthday of the World War II veteran whose staggering fundraising efforts inspired the country during the depths of its coronavirus outbreak.

Having served his country in the last century, "Captain Tom" Moore recently thrust himself into the thick of Britain's latest battle by doing 100 laps of his garden and raising over £29 million (33 million euros, $36,000) for healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients.

His efforts and humility have propelled him to iconic status, with a high-speed train named after him and all letters sent in the British postal service this week carrying a birthday message.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

In Russia virus lockdown, fears increase of return to alcoholism

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Stuck in cramped flats and struggling with fears of the coronavirus and its economic impact, many Russians are worried about the return of an old demon.

"When I found myself alone at home, the first thought I had was 'ah, it's a good time to get drunk,'" says Tatyana, a recovering alcoholic on lockdown in Moscow.

"Not everyone manages to resist during confinement," says the 50-year-old, who has been sober nearly seven years and is attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings online.

Despite Russia's reputation for hard drinking, alcoholism has been on the wane in the country for years, in part due to anti-drink campaigns and aggressive moves by authorities to control sales.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

US says drug remdesivir shows ‘clear-cut’ effect in treating coronavirus

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

COVID-19 patients who took the antiviral remdesivir recovered about 30 percent faster than those on a placebo, the results of a major clinical trial showed Wednesday, as the top US epidemiologist hailed the drug's "clear-cut" benefit.

The finding represents the first time any medication has been shown to improve outcomes against the COVID-19 illness, which has claimed more than 220,000 lives globally and ground the world economy to a halt.

The US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which oversaw the trial, said that patients on the drug made by Gilead Sciences had a 31 percent faster time to recovery than those on a placebo.

Continue Reading
 
 
