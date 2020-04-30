Trump rants at CNN for report he shouted at Brad Parscale in late-night tweets

President Donald Trump swears he didn’t lose it with his campaign manager Brad Parscale during a conference call.

CNN and other outlets reported Wednesday that Trump blamed Parscale for his falling poll numbers. Though in a subsequent Reuters report, Trump said he didn’t believe the poll numbers anyway.

In a late-night Twitter rant, Trump called the report “fake news.”

“Just told that Fake News @CNN is falsely reporting that I was recently shouting at my campaign manager over made up nonsense. Actually, he is doing a great job, I never shouted at him (been with me for years, including the 2016 win), & have no intention to do so. Just FAKE NEWS!”

Trump then ranted that CNN won’t address “their persecution” of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

.@CNN doesn’t want to speak about their persecution of General Michael Flynn & why they got the story so wrong. They, along with others, should pay a big price for what they have purposely done to this man & his family. They won’t even cover the big breaking news about this scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2020