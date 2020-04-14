Trump ripped for ‘transparent campaign stunt’ get his name on stimulus checks

On Tuesday, reports showed that President Donald Trump plans to require the Treasury Department to put his name on every paper stimulus check that goes out to U.S. households — with the result that many people’s checks will be delayed unnecessarily for political points.

Commenters on social media were outraged by the president’s decision to put his own ego above ensuring that critical relief goes out to Americans in a timely fashion.

70 million Americans are getting their relief checks delayed by several days … so that the president’s name can appear on them. https://t.co/70ccOvY2Jv — David Beard (@dabeard) April 15, 2020

Trump’s latest act of performative authoritarianism is trivial–yet, as I argue here, alarming.

“The Treasury Department has ordered President Trump’s name be printed on stimulus checks…a process that is expected to slow their delivery by several days.”https://t.co/sKZllriuPA — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 15, 2020

The Treasury Department ordered the IRS to add Trump’s name to the stimulus checks, likely to cause a delay of several days in their delivery. This is outrageous—it’s nothing more than a cheap campaign stunt paid for by taxpayers! #TrumpIsACompleteFailure https://t.co/9d3gLCXxIz — Robert Cooper 🌊 (@RobertCooper58) April 15, 2020

This is a transparent campaign stunt. Trump knows no one will sue to stop him since people need this money, so let’s make sure everyone remembers, as they get their $1200 check, that Trump gave his super rich buddies a huge tax cut. https://t.co/C7i8ayskx5 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 15, 2020

Again, he is making you wait longer for the money you need to survive so he can make Treasury slap his magic marker name on the checks. As if to fool you into thinking he personally sent you the money he’s making you wait longer for. https://t.co/7jTO0aLYoe — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 15, 2020

“The president is not an authorized signer for legal disbursements by the U.S. Treasury” so his name will have to go on the Memo line. — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) April 15, 2020

Americans in financial distress will have to wait longer for financial relief because Trump has ordered the Treasury Dept. to print his name on stimulus checks. Also – those checks will be delivered by the United States Postal Service which is on the verge of financial collapse. — Kristen Clarke 866-OUR-VOTE (@KristenClarkeJD) April 15, 2020

