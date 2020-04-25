Quantcast
Trump ripped in the NYT as a ‘tone-deaf showman’ whose stage is a ‘mountain of corpses’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump continues to receive harsh criticism for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic as America continues to lead the world in coronavirus fatalities.

Columnist Frank Bruni argued that the reality of Trump’s failures will plague is 2020 election campaign in a New York Times column.

“While Trump may indeed be careening toward four more years, it’s at least as possible that he’s self-destructing before our eyes,” Bruni wrote. “He can read the polls as well as the rest of us can, and they show that while he stands there nightly in the White House briefing room and blows kisses at himself, Americans aren’t blowing kisses back.”

“There’s incessant talk of how fervent his base is, but the many Americans appalled by him have a commensurate zeal. For every Sean Hannity, there’s a Rachel Maddow. For every Kellyanne Conway, a George Conway. She and her ilk may be wily in their defense of the president. He and his tribe are even better in their evisceration of him,” Bruni explained.

“Don’t tell me that his nightly briefings are just a new version of the old stadium rallies; their backdrop of profound suffering makes them exponentially harder to stomach. Americans who take any comfort from them were Trump-drunk long ago. The unbesotted see and hear the president for what he is: a tone-deaf showman who regards everything, even a mountain of corpses, as a stage,” he wrote.

Read the full column.


