Trump roasted for boasting that he is presiding over a 50-state disaster: ‘You really screwed up and it cost lives’

Donald Trump was roasted on Twitter on Sunday afternoon after describing signing a Presidential Disaster Declaration for all 50 States as “winning.”

According to the tone-deaf president who failed to acknowledge over 21,500 Americans have died so far, “For the first time in history there is a fully signed Presidential Disaster Declaration for all 50 States. We are winning, and will win, the war on the Invisible Enemy!”

Few agreed as you can see below:

For the first time in history there is a fully signed Presidential Disaster Declaration for all 50 States. We are winning, and will win, the war on the Invisible Enemy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

sounds like things are going great then — raandy (@randygdub) April 12, 2020

Tell that to the 21,000 plus American lives lost because you didn’t react faster when everyone told you to. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 12, 2020

It's coming out that you really screwed up and it cost lives. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) April 12, 2020

Congratulations Donald, you just did something that was never done before. Your disaster reaches all fifty states! — ⭐️ Merrill – sheltering at home ⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) April 12, 2020

Big delusion. Perfect delusion. — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) April 12, 2020

Wow a disaster in ALL 50 states?! Quite an accomplishment sir! 🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷 — Brendel (@Brendelbored) April 12, 2020

As I type this reply people are dying and businesses are closing. This may be winning for you, deadly for everyone else. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 12, 2020

Wtf are you so giddy about, people are dying… — coastal eddy (@coastal_eddyLB) April 12, 2020

For the first time in history all 50 states are a disaster, is that good???? — Ray Doherty (@rayd1475) April 12, 2020

"Many many MANY people are saying that I'm the biggest Presidential Disaster anyone's ever seen, believe me!" — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) April 12, 2020

Is this really something to brag about? How long before you brag about having the most #coronavirus deaths in the world? Sick man. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) April 12, 2020

We're about two days away from him bragging about having the most COVID-19 deaths in the world. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) April 12, 2020

It would be nice if you made the pandemic about the people and not you. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) April 12, 2020

21,500 Americans are dead. You just spit on their faces, and everyone who cares about them. Thousands are dying each day. Your tiny hands are covered in blood. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) April 12, 2020

“Sick of winning”. Literally. Sick to death. — Adrian de Wet (@adriandewet) April 12, 2020

