Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump roasted for boasting that he is presiding over a 50-state disaster: ‘You really screwed up and it cost lives’

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary

Donald Trump was roasted on  Twitter on Sunday afternoon after describing signing a Presidential Disaster Declaration for all 50 States as “winning.”

According to the tone-deaf president who failed to acknowledge over 21,500 Americans have died so far, “For the first time in history there is a fully signed Presidential Disaster Declaration for all 50 States. We are winning, and will win, the war on the Invisible Enemy!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Few agreed as you can see below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Dr. Fauci explains why Trump’s travel bans didn’t work — and he was begging action as early as mid-January

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton asked Dr. Anthony Fauci when it occurred to him that the coronavirus had become a serious problem.

Fauci explained that there was always some indication that there was "danger." But he claimed that the information coming out of China was wrong until the end of December. Trump has claimed China, saying that they lied to the United States and blamed the World Health Organization for perpetuating it. Whether that is true or not, Fauci made it clear that the United States knew this was a problem at the end of December and by the end of January, it was known that the virus was spreading from person to person.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican Louisiana lt. governor says if feds warned him sooner they would have canceled Mardi Gras

Published

43 mins ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

Louisiana has come under substantial criticism for not canceling the large Mardi Gras celebrations leading up to Fat Tuesday. In the wake of the celebration, the state has exploded with cases of coronavirus.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said that during that time, few people were shutting down large groups. By St. Patrick's Day, she had shut down large gatherings.

But in an interview Sunday, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser (R) agreed that given what they know now, they should have put a stop to Mardi Gras.

"We surely -- had we had knowledge of what was to come, we would have taken a different look at it," he told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "And it's hard to look back now and say we should have canceled Mardi Gras. But with 840 people -- deaths in the last 30 days here in Louisiana, surely some of those people probably wouldn't have been infected, had we took action sooner. But there was only one death -- one infection that we knew about during mardi gras."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson goes from shaking hands to urging social distancing

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his personal battle with the coronavirus "could have gone either way" and said there was "no question" doctors saved his life, speaking in a candid video message after leaving hospital Sunday.

The UK leader checked into hospital a week ago and spent three days in intensive care after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the end of March, the most high-profile leader to come down with the virus.

Dressed in a suit and tie, Johnson thanked his doctors and vowed to help Britain defeat the virus as the country's death toll topped 10,000 Sunday -- a grim milestone only a handful of countries have passed.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image