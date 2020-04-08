Trump ‘said the quiet part out loud again and acknowledged when more people vote Dems win’: MSNBC host

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd had to cut into President Donald Trump’s Wednesday press conference twice to fact-check inaccurate claims he was making. However, one thing Katy Tur noticed, amid the inaccuracies about vote-by-mail, that Trump inadvertently “said the quiet part out loud again.”

Democrats have said that one of their most-haves in the next coronavirus bill is funding for states that want to go to a vote-by-mail system.

“Funding for vote by mail I think going to by a real — I mean, now it sounds like it’s set up for be a real fight. They barely got money out of it last time. Democrats wanted more money. they didn’t get it. it’s going to get ugly, isn’t it?” asked Todd.

“I think it’s going to get very ugly,” agreed Tur. “To a certain extent, the president seemed to say the quiet part out loud, the comments, ‘Well, if more people are voting, maybe no Republican would get elected in this country again. That’s always the undertone around these conversations around voter access, but typically no one actually goes that far and makes that direct statement. So, you know, I think that’s –”

“But he did!” Todd cut in.

“It’s really going to be a hang-up going forward,” she replied.

While vote by mail has traditionally helped Democrats, if people are forced to vote in person, older voters are put at greater risk and may not come out to vote. Given that is Trump’s base it could hurt him in the end.

Watch the comment below: