Trump says White House staff created ‘campaign-style’ montage — to keep the press ‘honest’
At Monday’s coronavirus task force press conference, after President Donald Trump displayed a video montage of out-of-context, positive-sounding quotes about his response to the pandemic that appeared to have been the same video shared during a Sean Hannity segment, reporters asked him where that clip had come from.
Trump’s response was that Dan Scavino and White House staff had thrown it together “in the past 2 hours or so” — “and the reason they did was to keep you honest … [but] I don’t think it will work.”
He also complained that he is not getting credit for solving the ventilator shortages and other medical problems surrounding the pandemic — even though he hasn’t actually done so.
