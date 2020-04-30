Trump shredded for suggesting only Republican states are managing their budgets competently

At Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump remarked that only Republican-run states are managing their fiscal situations well, and appeared to suggest he was open to the proposal from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) that blue states should be allowed to file for bankruptcy.

Trump: “They happen to be Democrat states – it’s CA, it’s NY, it’s Illinois…And the Republican states are in strong shape. You know, I don’t know, is that luck or is that talent? Or is that just a different mentality?” Not clear if he means budget or virus; I’d guess budget. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 30, 2020

His comments drew immediate outrage, with many on social media pointing out his basic premise wasn’t even right.

He is talking in his native gibberish again. — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) April 30, 2020

6 of the 10 states with the biggest budget shortfalls voted for Trump in 2016, including the swing states of Florida and Michigan https://t.co/1e5CwNM83J — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 30, 2020

Well, it is hardly a luck. Republican States are mostly living on Federal Social Security – called taxes. Let CA and NY go under and there is one magnitude bigger impact to KY and FL. #Trump — Mika Peltokorpi (@MikaPeltokorpi) April 30, 2020

States that take the most in Federal Aid… pic.twitter.com/W1C8ryK4MH — Storm Wolf 🐺🥑🥥🍍 (@StormWolfWords) April 30, 2020

@realDonaldTrump We the people pay your salary through our Federal Taxes. That means ALL STATES allow me to remind you of that fact. You work for me, I don’t work for you. — cq (@ChristianneQ) April 30, 2020

He means the Democratic states got screwed because they didn’t kiss the ring of The Godfather. — Jules (@IAmJulesWard) April 30, 2020

