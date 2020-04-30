Trump shredded for suggesting only Republican states are managing their budgets competently
At Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump remarked that only Republican-run states are managing their fiscal situations well, and appeared to suggest he was open to the proposal from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) that blue states should be allowed to file for bankruptcy.
Trump: “They happen to be Democrat states – it’s CA, it’s NY, it’s Illinois…And the Republican states are in strong shape. You know, I don’t know, is that luck or is that talent? Or is that just a different mentality?”
Not clear if he means budget or virus; I’d guess budget.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 30, 2020
His comments drew immediate outrage, with many on social media pointing out his basic premise wasn’t even right.
He is talking in his native gibberish again.
— Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) April 30, 2020
6 of the 10 states with the biggest budget shortfalls voted for Trump in 2016, including the swing states of Florida and Michigan https://t.co/1e5CwNM83J
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 30, 2020
Well, it is hardly a luck. Republican States are mostly living on Federal Social Security – called taxes. Let CA and NY go under and there is one magnitude bigger impact to KY and FL. #Trump
— Mika Peltokorpi (@MikaPeltokorpi) April 30, 2020
States that take the most in Federal Aid… pic.twitter.com/W1C8ryK4MH
— Storm Wolf 🐺🥑🥥🍍 (@StormWolfWords) April 30, 2020
@realDonaldTrump We the people pay your salary through our Federal Taxes. That means ALL STATES allow me to remind you of that fact. You work for me, I don’t work for you.
— cq (@ChristianneQ) April 30, 2020
He means the Democratic states got screwed because they didn’t kiss the ring of The Godfather.
— Jules (@IAmJulesWard) April 30, 2020
To paraphrase Buddy Rich, let’s cut off federal tax dollars entirely and have each state fend for itself on its own revenues and we’ll see how KY and MS and SD etc. do “without all the assistance.”
— Bob Curtin (@BobCurtin61) April 30, 2020