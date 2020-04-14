Trump slammed for his latest ‘deeply pathetic’ tirade attacking the World Health Organization

President Donald Trump laid into the World Health Organization yet again at his Tuesday coronavirus press briefing, blaming them for delays in the national response to COVID-19 even though it took his own administration a month of urging by experts to do anything meaningful.

Commenters on social media ripped the president for his attempt to shift responsibility.

Trump at today’s briefing: “it would have been so easy to be truthful.” He’s talking about the WHO, not himself. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 14, 2020

So far 20 minute solid blaming the WHO and bragging about his China ban. https://t.co/G5p53WoPs1 — Concerned🇨🇦Granny/ Support for Resisters (@RagingLibNana) April 14, 2020

Why is Trump blaming the WHO for his own administration's incompetence? — Niles Edward Francis (@NilesGApol) April 14, 2020

TRUMP completely blaming the WHO. Takes no accountability. As if he wasn’t warned by his own people. — Larry R. Kaiser, MD (@LarryKaiserMD) April 14, 2020

Trump is blaming the WHO for his own failure to protect America. Of course. — Al Swearengen (@E_A_Swearengen) April 14, 2020

In blaming the WHO and bragging about his decision to stop a few people from flying @realDonaldTrump forgets that the USA is miles in front of the rest of the countries on the planet in the number of cases. They have problems, the likes of whiiiiiish… they cannot believe. pic.twitter.com/GCEHvQwq9A — Kevid-19 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) April 14, 2020

It's just so deeply pathetic that Trump thinks he can shift blame for his own catastrohpic failures on to WHO. Again, ALL of Trump's most disastrous missteps came AFTER Trump's heroic "travel ban," and AFTER the WHO declared an international emergency:https://t.co/jshJNfk1Rb — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) April 14, 2020

On CNN, @JohnKingCNN got it right: there’s plenty to criticize about the WHO, but halting funding to them in the middle of a pandemic is a stunt. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 14, 2020

If Trump is investigating the WHO for a lack of transparency and action, who will investigate him for failing to share virus information he had in January and for failing to act in February? If Trump believes the WHO caused American deaths, then by his own reasoning he did, too. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 14, 2020

Trump falsely blames the WHO for his failed coronavirus response. Just a reminder, it wasn't the WHO that blew it on testing. That was Trump. It wasn't the WHO that rejected a national shutdown. That was also Trump. pic.twitter.com/KcVM96vH5V — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 14, 2020

I cannot think of a worse time to cut funding to the World Health Organization. I also cannot think of a worse time for a political stunt from the U.S. that will distract WHO's leaders. pic.twitter.com/Ss9tefcVsD — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) April 14, 2020